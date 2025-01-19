Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB) banned in the USA

Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB) has been banned in the United States of America. Moonton, the publisher of the title, released a notice on January 18, 2025, stating the game "is currently unavailable" in the US. Moonton is a subsidiary of ByteDance, which owns the popular social media platform, TikTok.

The U.S. government has officially banned this program in the country due to national security. TikToK has been removed from the App Store on January 19, 2025. Many games, which are linked to ByteDance, have also been removed from the same platform.

Marvel Snap, a popular title, has also issued an official statement that the title is currently not available in the country. The game was developed by Nurverse, which is owned by ByteDance.

The United States of America bans MLBB

Mobile Legends has been banned in the USA (Image via YouTube/Airyus Online)

Letting players know that Mobile Legends Bang Bang is currently not available to play in the USA, Moonton's official statement read:

"Due to circumstances beyond our control, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang is currently unavailable to players in the US. We deeply value our vibrant player community and are actively exploring possibilities to bring the game back in the future. In the meantime, you can continue to manage your account and download your game data on our official website. Thank you for being part of our community, and we hope to see you again soon."

The publisher has stated that it will explore possibilities to bring MLBB back to the United States. Players from the country can manage their in-game accounts through the official website of Mobile Legends Bang Bang.

This is not the first time that a country has banned such applications. TikTok, Mobile Legends, and many Chinese apps have also been made unvailable in India since 2020 due to security and public data concerns.

MLBB, launched in 2016, is a highly popular title in that part of the world. In 2021, ByteDance acquired Moonton for $4 billion. The mobile game has a large user base, especially in Southeast Asia, and is all set to be officially launched in China in 2025.

Moonton hosts several major esports tournaments every year. Players from around the world participate in its tournaments, which feature massive prize pools. Recently, BloodThirstyKings from North America competed in the M6 World Championship, which was held in November and December 2024.

Moonton has also announced the roadmap for the MLBB Esports 2025 season. The company will organise many major tournaments, including the MSC and M7 World Championship.

