MoistCr1Tikal starts his own esports team, signs player Kola to 'Moist Esports'

Popular YouTuber and content creator MoistCr1tikal, known for his monotone narration and deadpan humor, has recently announced that he's putting together an esports team and has signed its first member as well.

The 27-year-old American content creator confirmed the news on Twitter by announcing that he has signed Smash player "Kola" to his organisation "Moist Esports". Considering the difficulty that larger esports are facing these days due to the ongoing pandemic, MoistCr1tikal's move sounds like a promising prospect for up-and-comers in the esports scene.

Today I’m giving birth to the next big esports team Moist Esports. Our first player Kola needs your help to win Smash Summit. Please vote for him here https://t.co/1IuGj4nFHR — Charlie (@MoistCr1TiKaL) August 11, 2021

MoistCr1tikal claims that he's out there building the "next big esports team" and has already completed the signing of American Smash player Kola, who will be participating in the Smash Ultimate Summit 3.

Following the tournament guidelines, spectators must vote for the players they want to see at the Smash Ultimate Summit 3 playoffs between August 26 and August 29, 2021.

Kola currently sits at 35,178 in the third place behind Larry Lurr who has 35,620 votes under his belt. Players have until August 17 to qualify, after which the playoff spots will be locked.

It seems that Cr1Tikal's faith in the player may have been well-placed as he recently announced that Kola had won a tournament, making "Moist Esports" win rate 100%.

Last night Kola won a tournament which means Moist Esports has a 100% win rate making it the #1 org by win-loss record. #Kola4Summit — Charlie (@MoistCr1TiKaL) August 13, 2021

The details of the signing in terms of signing costs and tenure are unknown to the public as of now.

This is a big move for MoistCr1Tikal, as starting one's own esports team without major backing from sponsors is quite the undertaking. The 27-year-old's YouTube success has catapulted him into the upper echelons of the gaming world and this latest move proves it.

It remains to be seen whether Cr1Tikal will expand his esports roster across other video games, but it could be a solid start if Kola manages to secure a spot at Smash Ultimate Summit 3.

Due to the ongoing Covid-19 travel restrictions, only players from USA, Canada and Mexico will be eligible to travel for the finals. Players can check out the voting system for the tournament right here.

