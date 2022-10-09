Monster Rancher and Ultraman crossover headed to Nintendo Switch: Release date, pre-order content, and more

Fans of obscure Japanese games can rejoice as Ultra Kaiju Monster Rancher is headed to Nintendo Switch on October 20, 2022, and has received a new trailer highlighting the western release.

The upcoming spin-off in the underrated Monster Rancher series from Bandai Namco incorporates towering Ultra Kaijus from the beloved Ultraman television series to celebrate its 25th anniversary. Not counting last year's ports of Monster Rancher 1 & 2 DX, this also marks the first new entry in the series in over a decade.

But what exactly is the game about? And is it worth it for newcomers to check out?

Tame intimidating beasts and monstrous aliens in Ultra Kaiju Monster Rancher

It borrows the fundamentals of the first two Monster Rancher games, allowing players to raise their own Kaijus like Baltan, Zetton, and Gomora. Since it is a life-simulation game, players will manage their monsters in various phases:

Birth: As is the norm for the series, players can utilize NFC items, Ultra Dimension Cards, and songs to summon Kaijus. Each boast different stats and traits.

Training: Monsters must train to become stronger too. Partner with other monsters or engage in various training courses to hone different aspects of your Kaiju.

Tournaments: Players can pit their Kiaju against another in tournaments, unleash powerful attacks to take down foes, and receive money and other rewards if they emerge victorious.

Combining: Kaijus can be combined to create new forms, which often possessses traits from both creatures. There are over 200 such combinatons to discover.

Besides these, players must upkeep the maintenance of these humungous creatures. This includes feeding them, taking them out on walks, and managing their stress levels. If overly stressed, Kaijus can go on a rampage causing destruction, so be sure to allow your monsters to rest adequately.

The game also has Early Purchase Bonus & Digital Pre-Order Bonus Content:

1) Kaiju: “Sevenger Giant of Light Skin”: A Sevenger painted to look like a Giant of Light. One can sense its strong desire to fight as bravely as a Giant of Light.

2) Raising Items Set: This set contains six items that will help players raise their Ultra Kaiju:

Giant Cake: A favorite among Kaiju, it has the ability to quell rage.

Gan-Q Candy: A sweet treat that looks exactly like a Gan-Q's eyeball, it boosts accuracy.

Mandarin Juice: Juice made from the mandarin plant. It lowers fatigue and stress.

Silver Peach: A beautiful silver peach with the power to extend life. It can only be eaten once in a lifetime.

Kalaragi Mango: A popular fruit on the continent. It aids recovery.

Smoked Snake: A Mystic Snake that has been cooked until charred black. It can be used to train Kaiju.

It is an unexpected but welcome change of pace. While it is not a game for everyone, it still has a dedicated following thanks to Monster Rancher fans. For those who are obsessed with monster-tamers and are Ultraman fans on top of that, it might be worth a try.

