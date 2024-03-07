"More ads, and increasing the price of subs": Streaming community divided over Twitch's plans for 2024

Twitch recently announced a few changes that are coming to the platform in 2024, and not everyone in the streaming community is happy with them. In a blog post, CEO Dan Clancy revealed his team's plans for the Amazon-owned website, including improving the mobile application, adding new features to combat harassment, and more.

Clancy also talked about enhancing revenue for Twitch content creators by increasing subscription prices and bringing new sponsors to the website. In response to the blog post, one Redditor said:

"More ads, and increasing the price of subs"

"Useless update": Twitch community raises concerns over discoverability, mobile and console apps, ads, and more after Dan Clancy reveals 2024 plans

Twitch already announced an increase in subscription prices for certain countries, such as the UK, Turkey, Canada, and more, back in February 2024. The CMO of the company, Mike Minton, had also hinted that the cost of purchasing subs may increase in the US going forward, causing many regular users to raise concerns.

Dan Clancy's latest announcement seems to confirm that more countries will see an increase in the sub-pricing. Here is a relevant part of the blog post from Clancy talking about the same:

"We anticipate raising sub prices in some additional countries later this year. We’ll make sure to give you plenty of notice before we introduce additional changes in this area."

The increase in ads, regardless of last year's ad-incentive program, has been a constant topic of debate in the community over the last few years. The talk about increasing revenue with more sponsorships and increased prices for subscriptions has only exacerbated the situation.

Here are some social media users voicing their opinions about the financial implications of the changes:

Here are some comments from Redditors talking about the situation on the streamer-related subreddit r/LivestreamFail.

Another issue on people's minds appears to be the separate Twitch applications for mobile and consoles, with users demanding improvements while anticipating the opposite.

The announcement does have a section dedicated to the enhancement of the mobile experience. It reveals the platform's commitment to re-designing the application to include a better discovery feed, pinch-to-zoom, new story features, and more, including the launch of Mobile Mod view on iOS.

Discoverability on the main website is also a vital point that has been brought up by smaller streamers, many of whom are asking the purple platform to do more.

The new announcement comes months after CEO Dan Clancy revealed that Twitch is no longer profitable and that it needs to employ more sustainable practices that will help both streamers and the platform to grow.