More trouble for CDPR as Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher source code surfaces online

Cyberpunk 2077 studio CD Projekt Red had been taking it in the shins ever since the release of the open-world RPG back in 2020. The studio has gone through several trials and tribulations, the biggest of which were the hacks that compromised the source code of some of its titles.

Earlier this year, reports surfaced that the source code for games like Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3 (RTX) was sold at an auction. This was extremely distressing news as the studio had been hard at work trying to patch Cyberpunk 2077 to get it to a decent level as soon as possible.

Quite understandably, this news delayed the studio's plans for major patches. However, it now seems like another major issue has begun to rear its head.

Hackers make Cyberpunk 2077 and CD Projekt Red source code available on their new site

The group responsible for the hack, Babuk, has made the source code available on their new site, which is being described as "a huge platform for independent leaks."

According to reports by Data Breaches, the group of hackers had apparently retracted their listing from the auction upon learning of a condition of no further distribution. Instead, the group received a substantial offer from outside the forum.

According to reports, the hackers have access to the source code of games like The Witcher 3, Thronebreaker, and Cyberpunk 2077.

Cyberpunk 2077 has been a major success for CDPR in many ways, but the game's reputation has been hampered a ton by infamy and a disastrous launch. Upon learning of the hack back in February, CDPR released a statement asserting that they would not be negotiating with the hackers.

What will happen as a result of the source code leak is still up in the air, but it must be extremely distressing news for the developers.

Cyberpunk 2077 is still absent from the PlayStation Store, with CD Projekt Red not having a clear timeline as to when it can be back on.

The game has steadily been improving in key areas, and CDPR has a bunch of free DLCs planned for Cyberpunk 2077 fans.

