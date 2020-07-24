PUBG Mobile: Mortal becomes first Indian to be nominated for Esports Awards 

The Esports Awards for 2020 have been announced, and the excitement among Indian fans is sky-high. For the first time in the history of Indian Esports, an Indian streamer/player has made it to the prestigious awards.

Youtuber cum professional eSports athlete Naman 'Mortal' Mathur has become the first Indian to be nominated for the eSports Awards. Mortal, who is also the owner of Soul Esports, plays the role of an IGL for his team.

Esports Awards 2020 announced its finalists in different categories on 23rd July 2020. Mortal has been nominated for the 'Streamer of the Year' category, along with 11 other streamers from around the world.

Finalists for the Esports Awards 2020 in different categories:

Streamer of the Year:-

MORTAL

POKIMANE

DR LUPO

SUMMIT1G

IBAI

SWAGG

GAULES

COURAGEJD

ASMONGOLD

XOC

TIMTHETHETATMAN

NICKMERCS

Mobile Game of the Year

PUBG MOBILE

FREE FIRE

MOBILE LEGENDS

CALL OF DUTY: MOBILE

CLASH OF CLANS

BRAWL STARS

CLASH ROYALE

ARENA OF VALOR

Esports Personality of the Year

OCELOTE

GOLDENBOY

NADESHOT

SJOKZ

DR LUPO

FAKER

HECZ

FALLEN

FROSKURINN

Esports Content Creator of the Year

ASHLEY KANG

ESPORTS TALK

MUSTY

HECZ

NADESHOT

UPUPDOWNDOWN

The Esports Collegiate Awards

NACE

NUEL

COLLEGE CARBALL

KEVIN HOANG

TESPA

TYRELLE APPLETON

MARYVILLE UNIVERSITY OF SAINT LOUIS

UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE

FULL SAIL UNIVERSITY

About Esports Awards:

"The Esports Awards is dedicated to showcasing top class performance and innovation from, amongst others, the players, teams, media, hardware providers, games, events, and personalities within the scene "

The Esports Awards were started in 2015 and have been hosted in Esports Stadium, Arlington, Texas, USA since then.

In 2019, Herschel 'Dr Disrespect' Beahm 1V won the award for 'Streamer of the Year'. 'League of Legends' won the award for Esports Game of the Year in 2019.

About Mortal:

Naman'Mortal' Mathur is a professional PUBG Mobile player and streamer. With more than 5.5 million subscribers on Youtube and 2.2 million followers on Instagram, he is one of the most followed gaming personalities from South Asia.

Head on to https://www.esportsawards.com/vote/ and vote for your favourite finalists in any category.