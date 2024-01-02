Mortal Kombat 1 leaks tease upcoming Online Lobbies and Online Practice modes

New Mortal Kombat 1 datamined information has leaked online which suggests that the game might be receiving Online Lobbies and Online Practice modes in future updates. The datamined information was first shared by the Twitter user “thethiny” who is quite notorious for the accuracy of their leaks and rumors when it comes to Mortal Kombat titles.

Mortal Kombat 1 was heavily criticized by the community due to its barebones content and the lack of quality-of-life features. Online modes were rather limited, and if the new leaks are to be believed then it’s likely that the developers have listened to community feedback and will be introducing more multiplayer features.

Online Lobbies and Online Practice modes might be making their way to Mortal Kombat 1

According to “thethiny” there will be two major features making their way to Mortal Kombat 1 in future updates:

Online Practice modes

Online Lobbies

These two updates were highly requested by the MK community who found it odd that these base features which were present in previous entries to the series will not be making their way to the MK1 base game.

Especially with the vast amount of content that Street Fighter 6 dropped just months before, MK1 not having some core online features was not something that sat well with franchise fans.

The Mortal Kombat 1 online play is very limited in its capacity and there was no way by which you were able to send match invites to random players that you played against. Additionally, multiplayer practice options are also not present and hopefully, the leaks are correct and NetherRealm Studios will patch it in.

The leaker also suggests that King of the Hill might also get three game modes:

KOTH

KOTH Survivor

KOTH Forever

“thethiny” is yet to confirm when they expect the leaked content to be made official and deployed in the game. However, many in the community feel that they are likely to drop with Kombat Pack 2 which can be something during the spring of 2024.