The gaming industry has been growing exponentially every year. With a rising interest in gaming, the interest in esports is also increasing.

This trend has become more evident with Esports Charts. Esports Charts is an analytical service, and it has curated a report on the most popular esports tournaments from January.

Mobile Esports dominated the viewership tallies this month. The top two out of the top-five most-watched tournaments belonged to mobile gaming.

Most Popular esports tournaments for January 2021

#5 - LEC Spring 2021

The game between G2 Esports vs Mad Lions at the League of Legends European Championship Spring 2021, played on January 22nd, recorded a 574,366 peak viewership.

It saw this event become the fifth-most popular esports tournament in January. G2 Esports ended up winning the match.

#4 - Blast Premier Global Finals 2020

With 687,691 live viewers on January 24th, the Consolidation Final played between Team Vitality and Natus Vincere at the Blast Premier Global Finals 2020 became the fourth-most popular esports tournament in the month of January.

This Counter-Strike event featured a prize pool of $1,000,000. Navi beat Astralis in the finals.

#3 - LCK Spring 2021

The League of Legends Champions Korea Spring 2021 made the top three most-popular tournaments list, recording a peak viewership of 802,668.

The match between Current World Champions DWGKIA and Current Champion T1 on January 15th was responsible for this achievement.

Our second match of the day is a BIG ONE! 😳



— LCK Global (@LCK_Global) January 15, 2021

#2 - PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020

The PMGC 2020 Finals was the second most popular tournament in January and the most popular PUBG Mobile event ever, with more than 1.4 million peak viewers.

The tournament was broadcasted in over ten languages. The indisputable leader was the Indonesian stream, which gathered over a million people on the final day. The Malaysian stream attracted 146k peak viewers. A peak of over 100k people were also recorded on Thai and Indian broadcasts.

— PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) January 26, 2021

#1 - M2 World Championship

According to the Esports Charts report, the finals played between Bren Esports and Burmese Ghouls game from the Mobile Legends Bang Bang M2 World Championship, played on January 24th, holds the highest live viewers.

The viewership touched a whopping 2,811,083 during the live stream. Bren Esports ended up winning the finals.