MPL's College Premier League to promote esports at university level with prize pool of ₹1 crore

Mobile Premier League (MPL) has announced an enormous esports festival for Indian college students. The MPL College Premier League (CPL) is the most prominent college mobile gaming festival with a prize pool of ₹1 crore and over 100 participating colleges from across the country.

Students can represent their colleges in the CPL by participating in the online esports contests to win prizes and scholarships at the institutional level.

Comedian Samay Raina joins us for CPL- India's biggest college mobile gaming festival. Finalists live-stream with him! Play Speed Chess and three other games to win Rs 1 crore*. Registrations close today, hurry up and register for FREE on https://t.co/UvxGmxkG0M. (T&C apply) pic.twitter.com/4icfiyAme9 — Mobile Premier League (@PlayMPL) November 26, 2020

The MPL College Premier League will have a league stage of four games featuring 100+ reputed colleges from across India. The students will compete against each other in these titles: Rogue Heist, Speed Chess, Pool, and WCC.

The participants will earn points for their colleges based on their performances. The university with maximum points across all the games and levels will be declared the College Premier League champion.

The winning players from all the games will receive massive cash prizes. For each title, the national winner and runner-up will get a scholarship as well.

The CPL league round is divided into four stages

1. Intra-college tournament

The top eight players from each game will win a cash prize and qualify for the regional rounds to represent their college.

2. Regional tournament

The top eight players of each college will battle against each other in the knockouts. The top eight from each game will win cash prizes and qualify for the zonal rounds.

3. Zonal tournament

The top eight teams from each region will battle each other in the knockouts. The top eight players from each title will qualify for the national rounds to represent their college and win a huge cash prize.

4. National tournament

The top eight players from each zone will face each other for the final time and do battle in a knockout round to win the title. The top eight players in each title will be rewarded with prizes.

Prize pool

Rogue Heist - ₹50,00,000

WCC - ₹10,00,000

Pool - ₹10,00,000

Speed Chess - ₹10,00,000

The list of all participating colleges: https://www.mpl.live/esports/college-list

About Mobile Premier League (MPL)

MPL is India’s largest esports and mobile gaming contests platform, founded in 2018. MPL has expanded to over 50 games and six crore users. MPL also has multiple gaming studios and developers as partners to publish their games on its platform.