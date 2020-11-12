MrBeast plays a game of Among Us with friends but it's in 3D

In a recent video on his YouTube channel, MrBeast played 3D Among Us with content creators such as JackSepticEye and others.

This 3D version of the popular game is not playable for everyone. Among Us' 3D version is a remake of the game that has been designed by a content creator named Dani.

After the massive popularity of Among Us on social media, Dani decided that he wanted to create a 3D version of the game which offered players a first-person player perspective. According to Dani's video about the development of the game, it took the content creator about a week to create this 3D rendition.

MrBeast and other content creators have fun with Among Us 3D

In the video posted by MrBeast, it is clearly visible that the game has been designed with the same concept as Among Us, only in 3D. From completing tasks to highly detailed and interactive surroundings, the game developed by Dani offers players an immersive experience into the world of Among Us.

As the game progressed, fans also witnessed what WildCat claimed to be "the world's very first 3D stack kill". With exact replicas of the maps in Among Us, it is safe to say that the 3D version of the game provides players with a very immersive Among Us experience.

However, this remake's unavailability to the public leaves fans hoping to see the game released sometime soon. It looks certain from MrBeast's video, that 3D Among Us is a lot of fun.