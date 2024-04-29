MrBeast responds to controversial claim over recent abandoned city video

YouTube star Jimmy "MrBeast" took to X to respond to a claim made by a community note on his post talking about one of his videos. The post was about the creator's video, involving him and his friends traversing and spending seven days in an "abandoned city". The video, titled I Survived 7 Days In An Abandoned City, was claimed by the community note to not be abandoned but closed off to the public, particularly for the shooting of the video.

MrBeast has since responded to the claim, mentioning that it was abandoned many decades ago. He supplemented his claim with a screenshot mentioning the same.

"It was abandoned decades ago" - MrBeast responds to authenticity concerns regarding abandoned city video

The since-removed community notes made several assertions regarding the genuineness of the video uploaded by Jimmy, including the city not being abandoned, and "locked" for the public specifically for the video's filming.

Furthermore, it stated that the building where the crew arrived by helicopter was also accessible by road. It stated:

"The city is not abandoned and was locked to the public for shooting the video. Furthermore, the seven days were not consecutive, as some team members suffered medical problems. Other than claimed in the video, the hotel is accessible directly by car, not just by helicopter."

Replying to the claim, MrBeast said that the city had not been accessed by the general public for several decades and that he had entered the premises of the building through a helicopter because he thought it would be "cooler" than simply arriving by car.

Jimmy stated in the post:

"Seems the note was removed but for clarity it was abandoned decades ago. Also I never said you can’t drive to it I just thought it would be cooler to fly a helicopter lol"

MrBeast was also systematically called out by another X user @pitdesi, who made these claims with references from a creation news website. They further added that the creator's crew had fallen ill during the filming process at the site.

They also claimed that the site was only a few minutes away from a popular bar. In another clip, the user showcased a Google street view of the location, which seemed to be teeming with tourists at a public beach, complete with a nearly full parking lot.