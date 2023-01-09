MrBeast says he wants to sell parts of his ventures for "billions of dollars"

YouTube's biggest name Jimmy "MrBeast" dropped a rather ambitious idea on his socials earlier today. The 24-year-old creator said he would be open to selling shares of some of his ventures, such as the extremely successful Beast Burger and Feastables. Taking it one step further, Jimmy believes he could sell them for "billions" in the future.

The philanthropist also justified his plans by stating that selling stocks of his companies for such a hefty amount would allow him the financial freedom to give them away or re-invest the money in his videos for charitable causes.

MrBeast @MrBeast I want to build Feastables, Beast Burger, etc. and eventually be able to sell parts of them for billions of dollars so I can give away billions in future videos 🥰. These next few years will be an interesting experiment haha I want to build Feastables, Beast Burger, etc. and eventually be able to sell parts of them for billions of dollars so I can give away billions in future videos 🥰. These next few years will be an interesting experiment haha

MrBeast's billion-dollar plan revealed, says he wishes to "give away" money

Jimmy has finally shared his ideas of selling stocks from some of his ventures. In a recent tweet, he admitted his willingness to give away the money that he generates in the future. He wrote:

Aside from being the number one individual creator on the platform, as far as the subscriber count is concerned, MrBeast is a well-known philanthropist. One of the main facets that sets him apart from the rest is that he often invests large amounts of money on generous grounds.

The creator has a fundraising channel solely dedicated to charitable work. Some of his altruistic videos include rebuilding and building homes for people and homeless families, building wells in Africa, and feeding thousands of families on Thanksgiving.

However, much of his projects depend on external investments. Selling stocks in his enterprises may take him over the line at the billion-dollar mark. On several occasions, MrBeast has confessed his business plans on camera.

By his own admission, MrBeast re-invests almost all his revenue into his videos. Nonetheless, having such an enormous figure in his bank account would facilitate Jimmy in creating content that may bring bigger changes to the world.

How the internet reacted to his statement

At the time of writing, MrBeast's tweet had amassed over 1.8 million views, including over 2K comments and 44K likes. Here are some relevant reactions:

Reports suggest that Beast Burger and Feastables have generated a combined annual revenue of over $150 million in the past year. Although both are a long way from being valued at a billion dollars, Jimmy's burgeoning popularity may take him to greater heights in the upcoming years.

