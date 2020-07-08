MSI CEO Sheng-Chang Chiang passes away

Sheng-Chang Chiang, the CEO and General Manager of MSI, was 56.

The Taiwanese firm is a leading player specialising in PC and laptop accessories.

Image Credit: Tinh te

Micro-Star International (MSI) CEO and General Manager Sheng-Chang Chiang, also known as Charles Chiang, passed away last night, with reports claiming he fell off from a seven-floor building.

MSI is a famous Taiwanese company which develops and designs computer hardware like graphics cards, motherboards and more. It has enjoyed critical success over the past few years, and been one of the leading companies in the computer and electronics market.

It has sponsored major eSports teams like Fnatic and Cloud9 in the past, and hosted an international gaming event called MSI Masters Gaming Arena.

Mr Chiang took over the MSI office as CEO in January 2019, and played a huge role in the company's success over the past year. He graduated from the Jiaotong University Institute of Electronics and joined MSI in 2001.

The tragic loss of this prominent personality has been under speculation, and according to reports, police in Taiwan are still investing the main reason behind his demise. There might be some factors involved in his death, however, we will have to wait till the truth is made public to find out.

Security officer found Chiang lying on the ground after fall

According to narratives from the scene, an MSI security officer was patrolling the area around 2 pm local time, when he heard a loud noise. When investigating, he found Mr Chiang lying on the ground in the company's car lane. Authorities were informed immediately, and police rushed him to the hospital. However, to everyone's dismay, he was declared dead, with doctors saying it was a head injury that caused his death.

Advertisement

2020 has seen many great legends passing away, and Mr Chiang will definitely be one of them. The year has already been very harsh on everyone, and sudden-death news like this makes everyone's day bad.

Sportskeeda's condolences go out to Sheng-Chang Chiang’s family during this difficult time, and may god give them the power to deal with this great loss.