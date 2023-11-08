"My two main passions have always been football and video games": Marquise Hollywood Brown on livestreaming, esports, Sly drink, and more (Exclusive)

Marquise Hollywood Brown is one of many NFL stars who have decided that there’s a serious future in the world of gaming. It’s a shift we’ve seen become more prevalent over the past couple of years, with professional athletes either buying teams, competing themselves, or simply setting up a Twitch stream to play games and interact with their fans on a more personal level.

Marquise is one of those. The wide receiver for the Arizona Cardinals previously played for the Baltimore Ravens until heading out West in 2022.

I recently had a chance to chat with him about a number of things. We discussed what he likes about gaming, where he sees his future, and his recent beverage, Sly. There are so many energy drinks on the market, so we find out what makes his beverage stand out from the pack.

Marquise Hollywood Brown on what video games and streaming mean to him and more

Q. First, thanks for taking the time to chat with us. Could you introduce yourself to our audience, please?

Marquise Brown: Hey everyone, it’s your boy Marquise Hollywood Brown, wide receiver for the Arizona Cardinals and the NFL's best gamer - Twitch- Hollywoodbrown5.

Q. You've had a fairly impressive career so far in the NFL, even within just a few short years. Despite that, you're starting to make headway into the world of gaming and esports. What prompted that decision?

Marquise Brown: All my life, my two main passions have always been Football and video games. And once I got into the NFL, I always wanted to find ways to help me merge the two things that I loved.

Q. It's always interesting to see sports stars delve into the world of online gaming. Were there any streamers that you kept up with that helped inspire this decision?

Marquise Brown: Yes, I started to get into streaming back in 2015, and there have been so many people who I have watched that led me to want to stream. From Pro COD players to top sports streamers to just chatting streamers, they all played a role in me getting into streaming.

Q. On that topic, what games are you looking to play? Are you more of an online competitive gamer (CoD, Apex, et cetera), or do other games catch your eye?

Marquise Brown: Yes, I feel like I’m a little bit of both - I love playing CoD competitive and Warzone, but I also love other genres of gaming as well. From Madden, NBA 2K, FIFA, to COD, PUBG, Rainbow Six, and other survival games like ARK and many other games.

Q. Whether in professional wrestling or in sports like the NFL, locker room culture has become more open to gaming. It's become more socially acceptable in settings like that. Do you think this is a positive change for sports?

Marquise Brown: Yes, I think so because a lot of people play video games, but in the sports world, it could be frowned upon in certain instances. So, I think the more people open up about their love for video games, the better.

Q. We've also heard you're interested in esports. When thinking about esports, are you considering competing or perhaps helping fund a team?

Marquise Brown: I think a little bit of both.

Q. Esports is another competitive scene that's become far more socially acceptable over the years. It's also become more accessible for our youth. Do you think esports and competitive sports have a lot in common when it comes to teamwork and problem-solving skills?

Marquise Brown: Yes, I think so. From teamwork experiences to the quick thinking skills and adjusting on the fly, these are all traits that every sports team has to have to succeed.

Q. If you could find yourself competing in online games, what genre appeals to you the most?

Marquise Brown: Shooters and sports games, for sure.

Q. You also have a drink/gaming beverage coming soon called Sly with three versions: Sly Boost, Sly Chill, and Sly Dream. There are so many of these on the market - what makes yours stand out from the pack?

Marquise Brown: I think what sets Sly apart is we have different flavor types to match your mood. I know for me personally, unlike other drinks that get you hyper and wired, I like to relax, and Sly Chill helps me play more free and mistake-free. That’s one of the flavors we have to offer, as well as Sly Boost and Sly Dream.

Q. What does the future hold for Marquise "Hollywood" Brown? Are there any major streamers you'd like to collaborate with or any games you'd like to cameo in?

Marquise Brown: I think I’m just scratching the surface of the gaming community. I feel like it’s so much for me to accomplish, and to do that, I’m just taking it day by day and focusing on building a solid community around me.

You can find Marquise Hollywood Brown playing for the Arizona Cardinals this season in the NFL and on his Twitch channel, where he plays a variety of content for his 29K followers.