I recently had a chance to speak with Emera, one of the up-and-coming VTubers who is taking part in the UNOUN Virtual Human Project. Led by Veyond Inc., the goal is to spread the essence of “Kawaii” globally. As a part of the launch of this project, I spoke to several of the VTubers who will be taking part, and they were all very interesting, with distinct personalities, goals, and character designs.

Emera is the self-proclaimed eternal 19-year-old and is very much interested in Lolita fashion and “kawaii culture.”

If you’re a fan of anime like Pretty Cure and Ojamajo Doremi, you’ll probably enjoy her on-stream look. She has some huge goals, and it was a real pleasure to get a chance to sit down with her. I’m very interested in seeing where Veyond’s VTuber project goes.

Emera talks Lolita fashion, goals, and dreams as a VTuber

Q. Hello! First of all, thank you for taking the time to chat with us. Can you please introduce yourself to our audience?

Emera: Gumerachi! I'm Emera, a virtual Kawaii creator! I made my streaming debut on March 14, and I'm currently mainly streaming and posting videos on YouTube.

I love cute clothes, knick-knacks, food, and internet culture! In Japanese, "Kawaii" is written with the characters for "able to love," so my dream is to one day fill the whole world with "Kawaii"! I'm honored to have been invited here today. It's a pleasure to meet you!

Q. It's been said that your look is inspired by "Kawaii culture" and Lolita fashion. Are there any particular designers or Japanese series (anime or TV) that inspired your visual design?

Emera: I think "Ojamajo Doremi" and "PrettyCure," which I watched when I was little, are at the root of the things I like. In terms of fashion, I've also been inspired by the TV anime "GOSICK," the manga "XXXHOLiC," and the costumes of various female idols.

Recently, I've been checking out new releases from various genres, mainly Lolita brands like Angelic Pretty and BABY, THE STARS SHINE BRIGHT!

Q. What games are you planning on playing on stream? Anything that really stands out or that you love more than anything else?

Emera: In terms of being close to the direction of my activities, I'd like to continue playing "Fashion Dreamer." I'd like to become friends with viewers and coordinate outfits together!

Since I live in a virtual world and it's difficult to meet directly, I want to do activities where I can play together with viewers from all over the world through games! Also, I've always liked idol-raising games, especially "THE iDOLM@STER" series, so I'd like to play those kinds of games on stream and gain hints on how to love the world from the idols!

Q. What about games that aren't necessarily in your wheelhouse? Anything you don't normally play that you might like to do, or perhaps content you'd like to try? Singing, education, or anything of that nature?

Emera: I'd like to try FPS and fighting games, which I haven't had much experience with before. You see, I'm a bit of a klutz when it comes to games... like playing Splatoon while changing the orientation of my body or not being able to do recovery jumps in Super Smash Bros.

In order to deepen my interactions with other streamers and viewers, I'd like to challenge myself while having them watch over my growth! Other than games, I'd like to do reports on various places and things so that even during offline time, I can create opportunities for merachi to feel happy!

Q. While the content on your YouTube channel is in Japanese, do you have any plans to create English content for fans in the West?

Emera: I'd love to give it a try! Lolita fashion is loved overseas as well, and I'd like to post in order to fill the world with even more cuteness! I'm not particularly good at English, but... I'd be grateful if you could watch over me warmly.

Q. VTubing has really blown up over the past few years. What gave you the idea to pursue this instead of traditional content creation?

Emera: The biggest reason is that it's content on the internet that can reach the whole world. Also, merachi lives with the goal of "turning my own life into interesting content," so I found it very appealing that I could deliver more information as entertainment, not just through audio but through photos, screens, and my own appearance!

Q. Many people want to try VTubing, but are afraid of how expensive it can be or how difficult it could be to start. Do you have any advice for streamers or fans looking to get into it?

Emera: For those who are hesitant to start, I'd like them to try finding a place that will support them. Merachi basically lives chasing dreams, so even though I have the desire to "do streaming activities!", I don't have the financial means, but I was clear about what I wanted to do (in merachi's case, loving Lolita fashion and wanting to fill the world with cuteness) and I made sure I could properly convey that, so I was fortunate enough to be picked up by Veyond, the agency I belong to.

So I think rather than preparing money or learning skills, the most important thing to start with is to be clear about "what you want to do and what only you can do"! VTuber activities are fun! I'll be waiting in the virtual world!

Q. Are there any content creators, VTuber or otherwise, that you look up to and that you'd like to work with?

Emera: Someone I'd like to work with someday is Misako Aoki...! She's like a pioneer of Lolita fashion in Japan, so once I've become a pioneer of Lolita fashion in the virtual world, I dream of being able to do something together with her. Dream big!

As for VTubers, I want to work with those who like Lolita fashion or who I think it would be fun to do interesting things with!

Q. Do you have any ambitious, huge events or goals you'd like to see completed in 2024 or across your career?

Emera: In 2024, as a first step toward filling the world with cuteness, I want to meet 50,000 viewers! I'm also aiming to go 3D, so I'll do my best to have lots of people enjoy the Emera content!

I want to do a lot of collaboration projects, starting with Lolita fashion brands! I'd like them to bring the clothes I wear while streaming into the real world or to let me design them, and I'd also like to stream-wearing clothes designed by the brands! My ultimate goal is to fill the world with cuteness and bring about peace!

Q. Do you have any words you'd like to leave us with for your fans?

Emera: Thank you so much for reading this far! I'm still a newbie, but I'm going to keep growing and working hard with full passion so that you can be proud and say, "I'm in the top one percent of oldest subscribers"!

If you'd like, I'd be happy if you could watch over me from now on and fill the world with cuteness together!

You can find Emera creating content regularly on YouTube, Twitch, and X as the UNOUN Virtual Human Project gets started in earnest.