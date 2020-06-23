Batman and Suicide Squad games reportedly in development

According to a reddit user, WB Montreal and Rocksteady are working on a couple of games.

The Suicide Squad was previously teased in the post-credit scene of Batman: Arkham Origins.

Harley Quinn in Batman: Arkham Knight

Rocksteady's 2008 offering, Batman: Arkham Asylum, was a game many fans did not anticipate becoming the cultural landmark it has now become. Fans were skeptical about the game before its release, however, once they played Batman: Arkham Asylum, all skepticism was blown out of the water.

The game was so good that it spawned what is now one of the best gaming franchises currently, the Batman Arkham series.

Also read: How to Turn Off Passive Mode in GTA: Online on PS4?

With four games, the franchise has been going strong, but hasn't seen a release since 2015's Batman: Arkham Knight. The four games in the franchise are:

Batman: Arkham Asylum

Batman: Arkham City

Batman: Arkham Origins

Batman: Arkham Knight

All these games have received generally positive reviews, with Batman: Arkham City regularly singled out as the best entry in the franchise.

All games were developed by Rocksteady, save for Batman: Arkham Origins, which was a prequel developed by WB Montreal. All these games have been published by WB Games, and have seen commercial success as well.

Recently, rumblings of a Superman game were making the rounds of the internet, but it seems like both Rocksteady and WB Games are working on two brand-new titles.

Advertisement

Batman: Gotham Knights and Suicide Squad reportedly in development

Picture credits: nerd4life

A recent leak by reddit user DriftingOrbit found a couple of interesting names supposedly registered by WB Games.

The domain names are:

suicidesquadkillsthejusticeleague.com

gothamknightsgame.com

The Suicide Game is reportedly being developed by Rocksteady, and the Batman: Gotham Knights game is being worked on by WB Montreal.

This is exciting news for fans, and the DC event planned for 22nd August — DC Fandom — will probably include some details on the Batman and Suicide Squad games.

Also read: Who is Nico Bellic from GTA IV?