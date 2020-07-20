PUBG Mobile: Top 10 kill leaders after PMWL 2020 East Super Weekend Week 1

The PUBG Mobile World League 2020 East (PMWL 2020) Super Weekend Week 1 has just concluded, with RRQ Athena leading the table as the only team to cross 200 points. The PMWL 2020 East has been intense from the start, and some players have showed extraordinary performances. Here is the list of the top ten players from the PMWL 2020 East Season Zero so far, in terms of individual kills.

Top ten kill leaders after PMWL 2020 East Super Weekend Week 1

PMWL 2020 East overall kill leaders (individual)

1) RRQ G9: The 2018 world champions' team leader, G9, tops the kill leaderboard with 55 kills, and is one of two players to have crossed the 10k damage mark. He is also leading in grenade kills, with 10 such points.

2) BTR LUXXY: Luxxy, the best sniper in the world, is not far behind. He has 53 kills (with the highest damage done), and is the only one to breach the 11k damage mark.

3) RRQ BEER 11: Beer 11 has immensely helped RRQ in topping the table with 53 kills, though his damage is around 9k. His damage to kill convert ratio is quite good, however.

4) OR GILL: Gill, from Orange Rock, has once again been consistent at the PMWL 2020 East, and has more than 9.6k damage to go with his 51 kills.

5) RRQ EARNNY: Another player from RRQ, Earnny has notched 46 kills with 7.8k damage done. Three players in the top five kill leaders shows why RRQ are leading the overall kills leaderboard as well, with more than a 25-kill gap to the next-best competitor.

6) BTR RYZEN: Ryzen has 42 kills and 9.6k damage done. He is the attacker of 2019 world champions Team BTR, and his performances prove why he is one of the best.

7) OR SCOUTOP: Scout is one of India's finest players, known for his mid and long-range sprays, and has 41 kills and more than 8.5k damage.

8) BOX BREAK: BOX gaming have had a great run at the PMWL 2020 East so far, and Break has been providing the perfect openings for them. He has 41 kills and 7.9k damage done.

9) NC GODLESS: Nochance dominated the weekday league stage and Godless, their assaulter, has done a pretty good job in helping team out so far. With a whopping 9.9k damage, which is the third-highest at the PMWL 2020 East, he has managed to get 38 kills. He also has the most number of headshots (19).

10) BTR ZUXXY: The captain of BTR is not far behind, with 37 kills and 8.2k damage done, and is also the joint leader for most grenade kills, with 10.