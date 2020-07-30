Fortnite: Rapids Rest Location and Challenge

A new Fortnite challenge asks people to gather stone at a location called Rapids Rest. This location is an unlabeled POI on the eastern rim of Lazy Lake. The location is a small rock-strewn campground with plenty of stone to go around, making this challenge and easy one to complete if you just know where to look.

Gathering stone in Fortnite

Here are the week 7 challenges but im wondering what is rapids rest? I may just be dumb but i think hats a new POI idk🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/Xo1tbhlieP — aquaman (@FortniteGlicher) July 22, 2020

Stone is one of three building materials in Fortnite. It is the building material with a middle durability, being both slower building but stronger than wood and quicker building but weaker than metal. Stone still has its niche as the building material easiest to see through, with the many small gaps in the bricks allowing players to look through with relative ease, and as a durable material gatherable in high quantities.

Whereas metal can usually only be found in the various artificial things found throughout the map, stone is gatherable through the many natural rock formations littered throughout Fortnite. This makes it more readily available when you need a more durable construct.

Lazy Lake and Rapids Rest in Fortnite

New gas station at lazy lake! #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/oX5f2WPEU8 — Fortnite | News & Leaks 🌴 (@FNinformation) July 21, 2020

Given the overall simplicity of this challenge, the biggest concern for Fortnite players will not be whether or not they can complete it, but what the best way to go about it will be. The location has plenty of stone, but if you simply land there and attempt to gather it right away you will likely be interrupted by someone better equipped.

Therefore, it may be a better strategy to land at Lazy Lake, collect some equipment, and use your superior firepower to gain control over the location. Once this is done, you should be able to gather your stone and be on your way with both decent equipment and good resources.

If, however, you only care about completing the challenge and not about the rest of the game then you may consider the tactic of landing there at the start of your Fortnite game. Once landed, gather enough materials to build a rudimentary wall. Do this early so the building has enough time to gain durability, and gather resources as quickly as possible.

In this way, you can complete your Fortnite challenge and move on to your next game quicker.