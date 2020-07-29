One of the biggest ongoing issues within the Fortnite community is the method by which players find out about updates within the game. Because Epic frequently fails to publish detailed patch notes, or even hides some changes, much of the information about Fortnite comes from the work of community data miners instead.

Fortnite data miners

All the leaked cosmetics ingame, sorry for the delay i'm so tired.. go drop a like Firehttps://t.co/Vvlo0c0Vkv — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 21, 2020

Data mining has been the number one way for information about the game to get out for quite some time. Although this work usually comes in the forms of leaks found within the games code, it’s also one of the only ways Fortnite players can find detailed notes regarding weapon nerfs and updates to gameplay.

Put simply, without the work done by community data miners, Fortnite could not sustain a competitive environment. This is because a competitive environment requires a strong working knowledge of the game’s mechanics to function, and Epic has frequently disregarded or acted hostilely towards the game’s competitive community.

How will updates be changed?

I'm currently working on a patch notes website that automatically gets updated during downtime, by grabbing values from update A and comparing them against update B.. Can't wait to show y'all the final thing 😄 (this is the reason why i barely tweet lately) — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 27, 2020

As is fitting, changes to the game’s update structure are not coming from the Fortnite development team, but rather from the very community currently responsible for disseminating information about the game as it is. One of the most well known leakers, @HYPEX, recently announced plans to develop a website to function as a hub for Fortnite patch notes.

In this way, new information can be centralized, and misinformation can be checked and corrected in order to prevent misinformation from spreading. If successful, this website could revolutionize how Fortnite players learn about information about the game.

What does this mean for Fortnite?

There's high chance this is gonna be a Double Barrel type shotgun based on a file name i just found.. https://t.co/Re3HOHqXFV — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 2, 2020

This kind of work shows the dedication Fortnite inspires in its fans. Under ideal circumstances, Epic might realize the value community members provide to the game and attempt to reward or engage with them. If HYPEX manages to accomplish this task it will be a significant boon to the game.

Hopefully Epic realizes what they have and offers HYPEX a position to work on this in an official capacity, but if not then at least Fortnite players will be able to find the information they need more easily.