Fortnite: Travis Scott talks about Fortnite as a venue and the future of musical performances

Fortnite is on the verge of fully bridging the gap between game and multimedia experience, and a lot of that work was done by artists like Travis Scott. Scott recently talked about his ideas and what it was like to use Fortnite as an avenue for fans to experience his music.

Fortnite, a space more than a game

Fortnite is most often thought of as that game played by teens and young adults, demographics with enough free time to develop the skills necessary to build and shoot in a semi competitive environment. However, Fortnite has taken many steps to turn itself into more than just a game, as it shifts to becoming a venue.

Currently, the Fortnite Party Royale venue is being used for all sorts of events, from musical concerts to movie nights and even discussions about ongoing social events. Fortnite will likely continue to develop this space in the following years, but until then the venue can continue to serve as a creative outlet for artists like Scott.

Scott on Fortnite Party Royale

During an interview, Scott talked about how the Fortnite Party Royale allowed him the ability to do things he would never be able to do outside of a virtual space. “I could go from being myself to underwater, the stage could go underwater without anybody getting hurt — all of the things I would want to do in real life.”

One thing many have been quick to point out is that 2020 seems to be the prime year for artistic development in the virtual space. The the ongoing pandemic, the dangers of large gatherings, and the need for quarantine, virtual venues may be the best ways for fans to experience some of their favorite events in a semi-live way.

These venues can also function as gathering places for friends to have a virtual space to interact with. VR games such as Neos VR and VR Chat offer a similar experience, albeit one that is community driven and functions with a much smaller player pool.

Fortnite Party Royale is a way for headlining artists to hold events that require minimal technical knowledge from their fans, allowing them to engage with the art, the space, and each other without the limiting roadblocks other VR venues have.