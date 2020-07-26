Fortnite: Galaxy Cup Day 1 Leaderboards Released

The first day of the Fortnite Galaxy Cup has concluded, and many players are on track to win the Galaxy Scout skin free of charge. Here’s what we can know from the Galaxy Cup data.

Fortnite Galaxy Cup

FORTNITE GALAXY CUP FOR ANDROID PLAYERS



On July 25 and 26, join Galaxy owners in a Fortnite tournament for a chance to win an all-new Outfit and Wrap before anyone else!



Note: The Galaxy Scout accessories will be available in the Item Shop at a later date. pic.twitter.com/8hFmjDoG3B — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) July 20, 2020

The Galaxy Cup may be a highly contested event, but it’s important to note that the tournament is going to play a little bit differently than many other Fortnite events. This is because, unlike usual tournaments, this one can only be played on an Android device. This means that, barring any kind of complex setup, most Fortnite players in this tournament will be playing on a default phone setup.

Therefore, all data gained from this Fortnite tournament should be interpreted as reflective of how Fortnite plays in an all-phones environment.

Fortnite Galaxy Cup, by the numbers

Gameplay du Skin Galaxy Femme 🌌 pic.twitter.com/Iof26KNWdc — Yanteh - French Fortnite Leaker (@Yanteh_) July 23, 2020

The Fortnite Galaxy Cup day one leaderboards have been released for all time zones. Here’s how the top ten players stack up in each server:

Fortnite Galaxy Cup Top 10 - Asia (Image Source: FortniteTracker.com)

Fortnite Galaxy Cup Top 10 - Europe (Image Source: FortniteTracker.com)

Fortnite Galaxy Cup Top 10 - North America East (Image Source: FortniteTracker.com)

Fortnite Galaxy Cup Top 10 - North America West (Image Source: FortniteTracker.com)

Fortnite Galaxy Cup Top 10 - Oceania (Image Source: FortniteTracker.com)

Fortnite Galaxy Cup - Average Eliminations

Thanks again GamerzWorld for the awesome stream today! YOU ARE AWESOME!!! #Fortnite and GG's to all the GamerzWorld who played in the #GalaxyCup today! pic.twitter.com/CeJJmDlXMF — GAMERZWORLD (@MURRRAAAAY) July 25, 2020

Asia managed the single Fortnite player with the highest average eliminations with their second place player achieving an incredible average of 8.11.

However, the Oceania server had the highest average eliminations in their top ten with 4.99 as the server’s average. Average across all servers was 4.56. Lowest average elims goes to North American West’s 9th place player with 2.6 and the server with the lowest average is the North American East’s at 4.18.

Fortnite Galaxy Cup - Average Placement

Playing the #Fortnite #GalaxyCup not doing great when I kept getting booted out of some of my last matches got 1 left but still lost 2 or 3. Bit of a shame really @FortniteGame pic.twitter.com/2ASC1XhBfr — iSatansAssassin (@LMeikle) July 25, 2020

When it comes to placement, the player with the best average place in all of their matches belonged to the European server, with their 10th ranked player’s average place at 2.75. Europe also takes the best server average at 24.26. All servers’ average comes out at 26.45.

The worst placed player who still managed the top ten in points belongs to North America East’s 8th ranked player with an average placement of 56.6. Worst placed server average, however, goes to Asia with an average place of 29.39.

Fortnite Galaxy Cup - Average Points

@FNCompetitive Thanks Fortnite I won this amazing skin in Galaxy Cup Today#FortniteGalaxyCup pic.twitter.com/nNqSQl6Aku — TheGamingCitrus (@Citrus91771351) July 25, 2020

Lastly, Asian server takes the highest points in the tournament, with 128. Highest server average points goes to Oceania with 98.5. All servers’ average at 95.62. The player with the lowest points this tournament belongs to Asia again with 82, and the server with the lowest average is North America West at 92.5.