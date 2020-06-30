×
Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
Advertisement

Nimo TV PUBG Mobile League semifinals: Overall standings and teams qualified for finals

  • The semifinals of the Nimo TV PUBG Mobile League has finished, and the top 16 teams have entered the finals.
  • Orange Rock topped the semifinals leaderboard with 345 points, followed by SouL (315) and Fnatic (240).
Gametube
CONTRIBUTOR
News
Modified 30 Jun 2020, 22:53 IST
Nimo TV semifinals standings
Nimo TV semifinals standings

Nimo TV, a popular streaming platform in the Indian gaming community, has come up with its own tournament called the NPL (Nimo TV PUBG Mobile League), which boasts a 3,00,000 INR prize pool. Nimo TV hosts tournaments to help and promote gaming, and they also have contracts with many players for streaming.

The Nimo TV PUBG Mobile League (NPL) started on 16th June, with teams divided into two pools. Pool A matches took place on 16th,18th and 23rd June, with 22 teams taking part. Pool B matches took place on 17th, 22nd and 24th June. Semifinals were held on 29th and 30th June, with the Nimo TV PUBG Mobile League finals to be played on 1st and 2nd July.

Orange Rock topped the overall Nimo TV PUBG Mobile League table with 345 points, with fan-favorites SouL going all out aggressive and getting a high of 180 kills, nine more than second-placed OR.

On the second day of the semifinals, four matches were played on Erangel, Sanhok, Miramar and Vikendi. The first match in Erangel was won by 4king, with nine kills. The second match (Sanhok) was very intense, with SouL winning the chicken dinner with 18 kills.

OR managed to get themselves a chicken dinner in the third match in Miramar, with 17 kills, with OR GiLL alone notching seven kills .The last match in Vikendi was won by Hyderabadi Boys with 5 kills.

Top 16 qualified teams for the Nimo TV PUBG Mobile League finals

  1. ORANGE ROCK
  2. SOUL
  3. FNATIC
  4. REVENGE ESPORTS /U MUMBA
  5. ANTARYAMI
  6. BLIND
  7. HYDERABADI BOYS
  8. CLAW SENIORS
  9. DARK TANGENT
  10. CG
  11. OPTIMUM ESPORTS
  12. MARCOS GAMING
  13. MEGA STARS
  14. TEAM INSANE
  15. SYNERGE
  16. TEAM TAMILAS
Advertisement

FINALS: 1st and 2nd July

Live streaming on Nimo TV from 12 PM IST

Nimo TV PUBG Mobile League semifinals overall standings

  1. ORANGE ROCK - 345 POINTS
  2. SOUL- 315 POINTS
  3. FNATIC - 240 POINTS
  4. REVENGE ESPORTS /U MUMBA - 180 POINTS
  5. ANTARYAMI - 176 POINTS
  6. BLIND - 162 POINTS
  7. HYDERABADI BOYS - 161 POINTS
  8. CLAW SENIORS - 159 POINTS
  9. DARK TANGENT - 157 POINTS
  10. CG - 155 POINTS
  11. OPTIMUM ESPORTS - 152 POINTS
  12. MEGA STARS -144 POINTS
  13. TEAM INSANE - 140 POINTS
  14. MARCOS GAMING - 123 POINTS
  15. SYNERGE - 102 POINTS
  16. TEAM TAMILAS - 96 POINTS
  17. KYRO ESPORTS - 96 POINTS
  18. 4KING - 93 POINTS
  19. BLUR - 93 POINTS
  20. RPG - 83 POINTS
  21. TEAM ALPHA PACK - 83 POINTS
  22. TGW OFFICIAL - 72 POINTS
  23. TOO MUCH HYPE - 66 POINTS
  24. MAYHEM - 57 POINTS
Published 30 Jun 2020, 22:53 IST
NimoTv PUBG Mobile League (NPL) 2020
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us
🔍
Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी