Nimo TV PUBG Mobile League semifinals: Overall standings and teams qualified for finals

The semifinals of the Nimo TV PUBG Mobile League has finished, and the top 16 teams have entered the finals.

Orange Rock topped the semifinals leaderboard with 345 points, followed by SouL (315) and Fnatic (240).

Nimo TV semifinals standings

Nimo TV, a popular streaming platform in the Indian gaming community, has come up with its own tournament called the NPL (Nimo TV PUBG Mobile League), which boasts a 3,00,000 INR prize pool. Nimo TV hosts tournaments to help and promote gaming, and they also have contracts with many players for streaming.

The Nimo TV PUBG Mobile League (NPL) started on 16th June, with teams divided into two pools. Pool A matches took place on 16th,18th and 23rd June, with 22 teams taking part. Pool B matches took place on 17th, 22nd and 24th June. Semifinals were held on 29th and 30th June, with the Nimo TV PUBG Mobile League finals to be played on 1st and 2nd July.

Orange Rock topped the overall Nimo TV PUBG Mobile League table with 345 points, with fan-favorites SouL going all out aggressive and getting a high of 180 kills, nine more than second-placed OR.

On the second day of the semifinals, four matches were played on Erangel, Sanhok, Miramar and Vikendi. The first match in Erangel was won by 4king, with nine kills. The second match (Sanhok) was very intense, with SouL winning the chicken dinner with 18 kills.

OR managed to get themselves a chicken dinner in the third match in Miramar, with 17 kills, with OR GiLL alone notching seven kills .The last match in Vikendi was won by Hyderabadi Boys with 5 kills.

Top 16 qualified teams for the Nimo TV PUBG Mobile League finals

ORANGE ROCK SOUL FNATIC REVENGE ESPORTS /U MUMBA ANTARYAMI BLIND HYDERABADI BOYS CLAW SENIORS DARK TANGENT CG OPTIMUM ESPORTS MARCOS GAMING MEGA STARS TEAM INSANE SYNERGE TEAM TAMILAS

FINALS: 1st and 2nd July

Live streaming on Nimo TV from 12 PM IST

Nimo TV PUBG Mobile League semifinals overall standings

ORANGE ROCK - 345 POINTS SOUL- 315 POINTS FNATIC - 240 POINTS REVENGE ESPORTS /U MUMBA - 180 POINTS ANTARYAMI - 176 POINTS BLIND - 162 POINTS HYDERABADI BOYS - 161 POINTS CLAW SENIORS - 159 POINTS DARK TANGENT - 157 POINTS CG - 155 POINTS OPTIMUM ESPORTS - 152 POINTS MEGA STARS -144 POINTS TEAM INSANE - 140 POINTS MARCOS GAMING - 123 POINTS SYNERGE - 102 POINTS TEAM TAMILAS - 96 POINTS KYRO ESPORTS - 96 POINTS 4KING - 93 POINTS BLUR - 93 POINTS RPG - 83 POINTS TEAM ALPHA PACK - 83 POINTS TGW OFFICIAL - 72 POINTS TOO MUCH HYPE - 66 POINTS MAYHEM - 57 POINTS