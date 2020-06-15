PUBG Mobile: Mortal shares heartfelt post on Team SOUL's recent performances

Mortal has sent out a message to his fans after Team SOUL failed to qualify for the PMWL.

The PUBG Mobile gaming community came forward to voice its support for him and his team.

Team SOUL's Mortal

One of India's favorite PUBG Mobile teams, SOUL, has been going through a tough patch in 2020, and they are no longer dominating as they did in 2019. At the PMPL Finals, they finished 13th and failed to qualify for the PUBG Mobile World League. This led to fans asking Mortal (Naman Mathur) to make some changes and address the situation.

And he didn't disappoint his fans, opening up about what the team went through over the past six months.

Here is what the famous PUBG Mobile player wrote:

"The inevitable downfall is where we have landed today. These were the toughest 6 months and it's now over... We couldn't make it through. A lot happened throughout the 6 months, we tried, we fell, we moved forward. This fall is the harshest among all because we have ended falling, with no room to move ahead in this battlefield. It has come to an end. But, a new day begins tomorrow, a new way to deal with everything. We will keep moving ahead and all I can promise to you is, this was the first and last time we have disappointed you in the big picture. There's no way I'll be backing out from this war, Team SouL will continue with all their will into the battlefield .Many things will be changed here on for the best of every player.Congratulations to the top 7. macha dena #indiaftw"

As expected, the PUBG Mobile gaming community came forward and voiced their support for Mortal and his team:

8bit thug: Sorry, couldn't help you this time

Scout: Get back stronger than ever

Owais: Don't worry brother, everything will be fine

Tanmay Bhat: Naman, what is even a game when you are a rockstar who wins at life. Always a Soul and Naman fan

Ind Slayer: Champions are always champions. you guys are the best

Rolex: We live we learn. These downfalls are what'll make you want to fight for it more

Powebang Gaming: You handled it well, best of luck moving forward

Our take: eSports, and PUBG Mobile, is a competitive field and no one can dominate forever, and SOUL had their journey which had a lot of ups and downs, and they will fight back. As PUBG Mobile fans, we should always motivate and support our teams, no matter the circumstances.