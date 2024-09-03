NBA 2K25: Release date, time, countdown, and more

NBA 2K25, the basketball simulation game, published by 2K will be released on September 6. However, it will be playable as early access to players who pre-ordered the game. The early access starts on September 4, and the game will launch on all major platforms - PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

That said, the timings of the release are different for consoles and PCs. In this article, we will cover these release timings in detail.

NBA 2K25 release times and countdown

2K25 cover images (Image via 2K)

NBA 2K25's early access will start from 8 AM EDT/ 5 AM PDT on September 4 in the United States for Xbox and PlayStation. For PC players, it will begin from midnight EDT on September 4 and 9 PM PDT on September 3.

The normal worldwide release will occur at midnight EDT on September 6 and 9 PM PDT on September 5 for Xbox and PlayStation. Meanwhile, it will be released on the PC at midnight EDT on September 6 and 9 PM PDT on September 6. Here is a countdown timer for the official release:

All supported platforms for NBA 2K25

2K25 will be coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The developers list at least 150GB of storage space as a requirement. So you can expect the game size to be close to that number on both PCs and consoles. For the Nintendo Switch, it will take about 16 GB.

