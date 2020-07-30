Neekolul responds to allegations of serving jail for assaulting her ex-boyfriend

Popular streamer Nicole 'Neekolul' Sanchez recently responded to the allegations that she served jail time for assaulting her ex-boyfriend.

Neekolul is a popular content creator and streamer, who became globally popular in the aftermath of her famous Tik Tok video, where she wears a Bernie Sanders t-shirt. She soon came to be popularly dubbed as the 'OK Boomer Girl'.

Her popularity soon led to her recently being signed by popular eSports organization- 100 Thieves in July, this year.

Welcome @neekolul!



Neeko is an English/Spanish streamer who started on Twitch 3 years ago. She’s incredibly multi-talented and has seen tremendous success with her viral content. We love her upbeat and positive personality & are so excited to have her part of 100 Thieves! #100T pic.twitter.com/IoceFQFrg2 — 100 Thieves (@100Thieves) July 10, 2020

Recently, an article surfaced on the internet, which stated that she had served jail time in 2018 for assaulting her ex-boyfriend. Neekolul responded to these allegations and explained the truth behind it.

What do the allegations say?

Recently, an article surfaced online which stated that in 2018, when Neekolul was just 20-years old, she had assaulted her then partner and was arrested for the same.

The article also claims that this led to her being sentenced to 6 months of anger management.

Advertisement

You can read in detail about the article here.

Neekolul's Response

Neekolul decided to present her views on the situation and justified herself through a statement which she gave to Jake Lucky of Esports Talk on YouTube. She denied having been sent to prison and states that she only had to take 12 anger management classes in the aftermath of the incident.

She highlighted the fact that she had been involved in an abusive relationship and hit him as a pent-up reactionary response to months of mistreatment.

You can read her official statement below:

Neekolul's explanation (Image Credits- Esports Talk)

Neekolul's above statement helps throw light on the recent flare-up.

Fame as a double-edged sword

The article surfaced right after 100 Thieves officially signed Neekolul. Some have also pointed out inconsistencies with the allegations and are questioning the timing, credibility and necessity of bringing it up right now.

Neekolul has risen from being a Twitch streamer to a successful content creator today. She has around 204K followers on Twitch, 608K followers on Twitter and is also known for her Tik Tok videos. In a digitalized age, fame often serves as a double-edged sword as several social influencers have to deal with dirt from their past being dug up.

Past controversies are slowly and increasingly seeping into the present mainstream and are threatening to affect the very success which defines online personalities.

Moreover, in an era where the phenomenon of cancel-culture is gaining prevalence with each passing day, their lives continue to be viewed through a perpetual lens of intense scrutiny.

Also Read: Pokimane could be the next streamer to fall victim to 'Cancel Culture.'

You can take a look at the video below which addresses the allegations against Neekolul and her response: