NetEase acquires Halo Infinite, AoE, and Fallout supporting developer

Chinese video game publisher NetEase might have some ambitions to develop games like Halo Infinite and Fallout in the future, and it has taken the first steps in realizing that dream. The company earlier announced the acquisition of SkyBox Labs, adding that the Canada-based company will continue to work independently under the leadership of its new owners.

The Canadian studio has an impressive portfolio in terms of what it has managed to produce so far. It has developed two indie games titled Stela and TASTEE: Lethal Tactics in the past. But they're better known as a support studio for significant games like Halo Infinite, Age of Empires, and Fallout.

Welcome to the NetEase Games family, @skyboxlabs! We are such huge fans of the amazing games you've created and can't wait to see what new experiences you'll bring to players worldwide.

The latest acquisition is quite an interesting one in the context of the industry. Things started rolling out last year around this time when Microsoft announced the purchase of Activision Blizzard. While the deal is yet to close, several other acquisitions have been completed throughout the year.

On paper, NetEase's acquisition of SkyBox Labs might seem insignificant in the overall sense. However, when analyzed properly, the deal suddenly makes sense when one takes the Chinese company's ambitions into the fray.

NetEase will love to have a game like Halo Infinite in their portfolio

Despite the severe criticism that Halo Infinite has endured, it's the latest release of a top-rated franchise. NetEase have continued stating their ambitions about expanding in the past. They can't get control of Halo Infinite, as it's licensed to 343 Industries for the foreseeable future.

SkyBox's acquisition allows them to get someone who knows what it takes to develop games like Halo Infinite. So far, the brand has been mostly limited to the mobile market, where they have collaborated with Marvel.

Acquiring studios like SkyBox adds fuel to their larger ambitions, as they acquire a studio specializing in a different domain. But for SkyBox, things will continue to stay the same.

SkyBox Labs co-founder Shyang Kong said in a statement:

"We have built a team of talented individuals who are passionate and creative, and by joining NetEase Games, we will also be able to accelerate our plans to pursue new creative opportunities, and enjoy access to world-class operational resources and the full breadth and depth of NetEase's services so we can scale faster in Canada."

Incidentally, this isn't the first acquisition by the Chinese gaming company. SkyBox Labs adds to an existing roster that already contains Grasshopper Manufacture and Quantic Dream. The latter is well known in the gaming community, having made titles like Heavy Rain and Detroit: Become Human in the past.

