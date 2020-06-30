New Cyberpunk game, SYN, announced

Tencent recently announced a new Cyberpunk game, codenamed SYN.

The story is set in the 2035, and seems to be based on the three-faction system.

Codename SYN

Tencent Lightspeed Studio had announced a new Cyberpunk game, codenamed "SYN", a few days ago. We got a glimpse of SYN in the reveal tech demo of Tencent discussing few things on the game. It looks visually stunning, and each scene is filled with highly-detailed assets. In the tech demo, we were presented with character creations as well.

SYN features detailed character customisation, but it is not as highly-detailed as we have seen in some WUXIA or Korean MMOs. We are presented with character customisation features such as cosmetics, skins and realistic hair effects, with a variety of hair models. There's even a pet, or companion system, in SYN, and for the time being, it has been confirmed that you can customise your companions and private rides.

There are three factions, with each presented with their customisable pets. Apart from SYN being set in the year 2035, we don't have enough information on the story.

[Personal Opinion] SYN does look like Sleeping Dogs with Cyberpunk visuals.

We don't have any actual gameplay for now, but we are quite skeptical about the same. The three-faction system is quite similar to that of the three backgrounds that you choose at the start of Cyberpunk 2077.

SYN is aa AAA title, which will launch on PC and consoles in the coming years.

Some of the key visuals of SYN are pinned below:

Advertisement

Key Visual 1

Key Visual 2

Key Visual 3

Key Visual 4

Key Visual 5

The tech demo of SYN is not final, and is subject to change. The visual and/or overall game design could also change. What is for sure is that we are looking forward to seeing more of SYN from Tencent. There is a mixed reaction in the gaming community to the game for now, as some think SYN is a rip off of Cyberpunk 2077 while others are excited about it.