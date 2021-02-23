New Ghillie-Dragon AKM skin in PUBG Mobile Season 17: All you need to know

PUBG Mobile has unveiled the new Chillie Dragon - AKM weapon skin that is up for grabs for players worldwide.

It is the biggest reward in PUBG Mobile's Lucky Spin limited-time event, wherein it would only be available from February 22nd to March 14th.

Here's all the information fans need to know about the PUBG Mobile Chillie Dragon - AKM weapon skin.

Get it from the limited-time PUBG Mobile Lucky Spin event

As mentioned before, the only way players can get a hold of the primed weapon skin is by winning it on the Lucky Spin event in PUBG Mobile.

Along with the brand new weapon skin set as the grand prize are the other available rewards gamers can obtain.

Spin to win rewards (Image via PUBG Mobile)

It includes a complete Ghillie Dragon set, a Ghillie Dragon Parachute, the Polar Explorer Set, a Cuddly Panda Backpack, Turkey Feast Backpack, Pochinkenstein Ornament, Winning Chicken Helmet, and a Snow Blush Headgear.

One spin would cost players 60 UC. But for first-time spinners, a price of 10 UC is set. Players can also save 60 UC by spinning ten times at once, with the cost being 540 UC.

Advertisement

There are freebies along the way as gamers spin more in PUBG Mobile Season 17. Spinning at the 15th, 50th, 120th, 200th, and 300th time will give players a bonus reward. But this time, it is totally random, and no clue is present on what bonus prizes they can get.

New Ghillie-Dragon AKM skin in PUBG Mobile Season 17

When a player eventually wins the Ghillie-Dragon AKM skin in PUBG Mobile Season 17, they will get it at a base level 1.

Image via PUBG Mobile

As the user progresses and levels up the weapon skin, its design also gets upgraded. The advanced form looks like this:

Image via PUBG Mobile

Advertisement

And the final form of the new weapon skin is presented as below:

Image via PUBG Mobile

If players secure their Ghillie-Dragon AKM skin, it is advisable for them to use it more often in matches to maximize its full potential and get it to reach its prestigious final form.

How much UC could a player spend to get the new skin in PUBG Mobile Season 17?

It will always depend as it is more of a luck-based challenge in PUBG Mobile. Some may get it in just a few spins, but most of the time, it would take players more spins to obtain it.

Image via PUBG Mobile

Advertisement

One indicator that it will take them as many spins as possible is the rewards set for every milestone spin. And the list already suggests one could spin up to 200 times.

This hints that players may need to be prepared to spend a lot of UC if they want to win the new Ghillie-Dragon AKM skin in PUBG Mobile Season 17.