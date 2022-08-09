New Google Stadia feature called "Party Stream" allows gameplay stream and improves YouTube livestreaming

Google's cloud gaming service, Stadia, has been receiving consistent updates, but even then, there are rumors of it shutting down due to the low number of total users. All the rumors were slashed when the official Twitter account of Stadia tweeted that it's not shutting down but rather been worked on to bring more games and updates.

Stadia ☁️🎮 @GoogleStadia @BlueFireDemon44 Stadia is not shutting down. Rest assured we're always working on bringing more great games to the platform and Stadia Pro. Let us know if you have other questions. @BlueFireDemon44 Stadia is not shutting down. Rest assured we're always working on bringing more great games to the platform and Stadia Pro. Let us know if you have other questions.

A new update will soon be rolled out to improve the quality of life and the YouTube streaming feature. Currently, to stream through this platform on YouTube, users can only stream one game, and if they wish to switch to another game, they will have to end the stream entirely and start a new one, which is a nuisance. But that has changed.

The latest update to Google Stadia is a godsend to streamers

YouTube streaming on Google Stadia will be much easier and better once the update is rolled out to everyone. It will allow users to pause their live stream, switch games, and click on "Resume livestream" to continue streaming. This will help streamers retain their viewers as they switch games, which would not have been possible without this update.

Moreover, users can also change the device on which the gameplay is being streamed. For example, users can switch from their desktop to mobile devices on the same stream without ending it.

Another great feature coming out with the update is called Party Stream, which allows players to stream their gameplay to others in the Stadia party. The party can support up to 10 players where there is no limit on how many members of the party can stream their gameplay while others can be viewers.

This means that nine players can stream in the party with one viewer, or one with nine viewers, although only one stream can be watched at a time.

The Party Stream feature also has party chat elements like voice chat so that while spectating or streaming, users can continue to chat with everyone at the party, send messages and react with emojis while the streamer will see on-screen notifications of friends entering or leaving the stream, new messages, and the latest reactions.

Google's cloud streaming service has been receiving important updates, and since its launch, its integrated YouTube streaming feature has added support for 4K and HDR. The new update will be rolled out to all users on all platforms within the week.

