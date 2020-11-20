IO Interactive to develop new James Bond origin story game: Project 007

In a recent tweet from the official James Bond account, the long-running franchise announced an upcoming origin story video game titled Project 007, and the community is extremely happy about it.

IO Interactive is a video game development company based in Copenhagen, Denmark. They are especially popular for their work with the globally renowned Hitman franchise.

Previously owned by Square Enix, IO Interactive became an independent studio after a management buyout in June 2017. However, the 007 game is highly expected to be a global breakout, especially with the popularity of Ian Fleming's Secret Service Agent - James Bond.

Project 007 (working title) is a brand new James Bond video game with a wholly original story. Earn your 00 status in the very first James Bond origin story, to be developed and published by @IOInteractive. pic.twitter.com/BRdKtARDSH — James Bond (@007) November 19, 2020

Let's dive ahead and take a look at what to expect from the game as well as how the community reacted to it.

James Bond video game Project 007 announced

With just a teaser being released by IO Interactive, it remains difficult for anyone to predict as to when the community should be expecting the game.

However, as the official website of the James Bond video game states, IO Interactive are currently in the process of building a team to develop the game.

Even without a tentative release date, the community has not fallen short of building hype around the upcoming game. From requesting a PlayStation 5 remaster for "From Russia With Love," to making predictions of the game being released along with the next James Bond movie, the community had an absolute field day with the teaser reveal.

Advertisement

I’m glad it’s in the hands of those developers because they actually know how to make some good games. I’m thinking this will be coming out along with the next movie? — DaBulDabz (@deadheaddabz) November 19, 2020

Needless to say, the community expectation for the upcoming game have started growing, as IO Interactive is well known for their work with the Spy genre.

Fans have even gone to ask the developers to base the game in a setting from the past century, specifically between the 50s to the 70s.

And if it's a period piece in like the 60's or 70's it would be even more awesome — Mladen Mihajlovic (@mladenm) November 19, 2020

Advertisement

I can't even begin to describe my excitement for this, couldn't think of a more perfect developer. Can't wait to hear more!



*chefs kiss* pic.twitter.com/wttAcbneAs — TmarTn (@TmarTn) November 19, 2020

However, with everything that we know at the moment, it seems like it could take as long as an entire year, if not more, before the community is rewarded for their patience. For the time being, all that can be done is wait for updates from IO Interactive.