New leaks suggest PS5 pre-order have started in India

PlayStation 5 pre-orders seem to have started in many countries, including India, despite no official Sony announcement.

eBay and some other third-party vendors are taking PS5 pre-orders, as witnessed in many leaks and social media posts.

Image Source: PlayStation

Sony's upcoming next-generation console, the PlayStation 5 (PS5), might have seen pre-orders take off. New leaks have recently been surfacing, and one of the most-authentic ones is a Gamestop pre-orders receipt.

According to Twitter user Bearded.Locutus, Gamestop Limerick (Ireland) is taking PS5 pre-orders. Some other news and media websites are also suggesting that many third-party vendors are taking PS5 pre-orders.

PS5 orders start in India as well?

The official website for Sony Center India is using newsletters to notify people about the official pre-order dates. However, in India, it is believed that many third-party vendors have already started taking PS5 pre-orders. This is not exclusive to India, as Gamestop and some other online/offline stores are also doing the same.

Now, does this mean that fans can pre-order the PS5 from Sony's official stores? The answer is no, and at the time of writing, Sony hasn't talked about any official pre-orders. However, you can pre-order a PlayStation 5 from any local third-party vendor, or you can subscribe to Sony Center India's newsletter to stay updated on official pre-orders date.

Sony Center India official website

One thing that we noticed in Sony Center India's website while searching for PS5 is that it has two pages. One page is mentioned as "PS5 Trial: not to make live", while the other one is just "PS5".

PlayStation 5 pre-orders are not something new to us. Since Sony's future of gaming event, online/offline stores have been using place holders' prices to take pre-orders. We think that PS5 pre-orders will start soon, and it will will launch this year during the holidays.

Advertisement

PlayStation 5 can be pre-ordered both online and offline using the following:

Amazon

Flipkart

Sony Center

eBay

Third-party vendors

Some sites like eBay already have pre-order listings, while some don't have the same. We suggest that you wait a little more, and we will update you if there is any news regarding PS5 pre-orders.