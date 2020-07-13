New leaks suggest PS5 pre-order have started in India
- PlayStation 5 pre-orders seem to have started in many countries, including India, despite no official Sony announcement.
- eBay and some other third-party vendors are taking PS5 pre-orders, as witnessed in many leaks and social media posts.
Sony's upcoming next-generation console, the PlayStation 5 (PS5), might have seen pre-orders take off. New leaks have recently been surfacing, and one of the most-authentic ones is a Gamestop pre-orders receipt.
According to Twitter user Bearded.Locutus, Gamestop Limerick (Ireland) is taking PS5 pre-orders. Some other news and media websites are also suggesting that many third-party vendors are taking PS5 pre-orders.
PS5 orders start in India as well?
The official website for Sony Center India is using newsletters to notify people about the official pre-order dates. However, in India, it is believed that many third-party vendors have already started taking PS5 pre-orders. This is not exclusive to India, as Gamestop and some other online/offline stores are also doing the same.
Now, does this mean that fans can pre-order the PS5 from Sony's official stores? The answer is no, and at the time of writing, Sony hasn't talked about any official pre-orders. However, you can pre-order a PlayStation 5 from any local third-party vendor, or you can subscribe to Sony Center India's newsletter to stay updated on official pre-orders date.
One thing that we noticed in Sony Center India's website while searching for PS5 is that it has two pages. One page is mentioned as "PS5 Trial: not to make live", while the other one is just "PS5".
PlayStation 5 pre-orders are not something new to us. Since Sony's future of gaming event, online/offline stores have been using place holders' prices to take pre-orders. We think that PS5 pre-orders will start soon, and it will will launch this year during the holidays.
PlayStation 5 can be pre-ordered both online and offline using the following:
- Amazon
- Flipkart
- Sony Center
- eBay
- Third-party vendors
Some sites like eBay already have pre-order listings, while some don't have the same. We suggest that you wait a little more, and we will update you if there is any news regarding PS5 pre-orders.Published 13 Jul 2020, 20:41 IST