Pokemon Snap set to release on the Nintendo Switch on April 30th

Pokemon Snap is a first person simulation videogame which was developed for the Nintendo 64. This piece was released back in 1999 but the game has found new life again and is all set to release on the Nintendo Switch.

The New Pokemon Snap on Nintendo Switch

#NewPokemonSnap when? 👀



Your journey through the photogenic Lental region begins on April 30! 📸 pic.twitter.com/JD5cNQovSS — Pokémon (@Pokemon) January 14, 2021

Based in the Lentin region, Pokemon Snap follows the journey of players through deserts, jungles and all sorts of earthly terrain. Players will assume the role of an upcoming Pokemon photographer and will be working with Professor Mirror. Players also get to travel in an auto driving vehicle called NEO ONE, which will help players get perfect shots of the Pokemon in the world.

To interact with the Pokemon in the world, players will have to throw fluff fruit at them. Players can use the Flufffruit to their advantage to generate all kinds of situations which can grant them better shots of the Pokemon.

Professor Mirror will evaluate the photos that the player capture and will score these photos. How large the Pokemon appears, how it poses, and how they face the camera, will all affect the player's score in Pokemon Snap.

Oh, just one more thing, Trainers...



Preorders for #NewPokemonSnap begin today!



What aspect of the Lental region are you excited to 📷 focus 📷 on? (Sorry, we had to.)https://t.co/1Ns59JZbQ4 pic.twitter.com/tzsr0EvEp2 — Pokémon (@Pokemon) January 14, 2021

The New Pokemon Snap arrives on the 30th of April, 2021. Pre-orders for the game however, are on from today.

Capturing the photos of Pokemon will fill up the Pokedex that the player is armed with in Pokemon Snap. As players continue to click more photos and in turn complete more research, the behaviour of the Pokemon may begin to change as well.

Advertisement

There's something known as the Illumina Phenomenon in the game too, which leads to the Pokemon and the vegetation around them lighting up in certain ways. It's the prerogative of the player to figure out exactly why this occurs.

After 1999, Pokemon Snap is the newest entry in the Pokemon photography genre. If first impressions are anything to go by, the game looks pretty amazing. The visuals are breathtaking and the sound track is equally enthralling.

The game will be available on the Nintendo Switch from the 30th of April, so players have some time before they can gear up to catch em all!