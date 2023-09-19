Next wave of Xbox Game Pass titles announced: Gotham Knights, Payday 3, and more soon to join the service

Xbox Game Pass is going to get even more new games in the coming months, which shouldn't come as a surprise for anyone. Microsoft might not have been very active in the "console exclusives" market akin to PlayStation, but it does have a rather robust portfolio of games under its monthly subscription service.

From WB Games' rather polarizing but fun action-adventure title, Gotham Knights, to the upcoming co-op shooter, Payday 3, there's plenty for players to look forward to on Xbox Game Pass.

If that wasn't enough, there are also going to be a plethora of indie and AA titles that will be coming to the subscription service, as confirmed by a recent official blogpost from Xbox.

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming titles on Xbox Game Pass for PC and consoles.

From Gotham Knights to Party Animals, there's a host of new games coming to Xbox Game Pass

Expand Tweet

In a recent official blogpost, Microsoft revealed the new games that will be coming to their subscription service for PC, consoles, and Cloud. While a majority of the titles coming to Game Pass are third-party multi-platform games, some are Xbox console exclusives, as well as day-one releases on the platform. Here's the list:

Beacon Pines (Cloud, console, and PC)

Despot’s Game (Cloud, console, and PC)

Last Call BBS (PC)

Moonscars (Cloud, console, and PC)

Outriders (Cloud, console, and PC)

Prodeus (Cloud, console, and PC)

Weird West (Cloud, console, and PC)

These games will be added to the subscription service on September 30, 2023. As for other big titles coming to Game Pass, such as Lies of P, Gotham Knights, Payday 3, and Party Animals, those games will be a part of the service much sooner, starting September 19, 2023.

Expand Tweet

Microsoft recently increased prices for Game Pass in some regions, which, much like PlayStation's sudden price hike of their online service, PS+, has met with some backlash. That said, Microsoft has let players know that the increase in monthly fees will result in the service getting better and more varied games.