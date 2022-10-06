NFS Unbound officially revealed featuring ASAP Rocky, street-racing, and a very 'anime-graffiti' art style - release date, platforms, and more

Electronic Arts (EA) and Criterion Games have officially unveiled the next installment of the iconic racing franchise, NFS Unbound. The trailer showcases the game's new art style, which blends in an anime-like art style for the characters contrasted by a realistic esche gameplay with overlayed street art graffiti, creating a unique look, unlike any of the previous titles.

The game is developed on Frostbite Engine and is set to run at 4K 60fps, on the latest generation consoles, the PS5 and Xbox Series X. Criterion Games has also created a brand new high-framerate physics system for the title. Similar to previous titles in the franchise, NFS Unbound will feature a single-player campaign, which players will be able to enjoy in offline mode, as well as multiplayer with cross-play support.

customerization in Unbound (Image via EA)

NFS Unbound launches on December 2, 2022, for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via EA App, Steam, and Epic Games Store. Players with the higher tier Palace Edition will be able to start playing the game starting from November 29, 2022. The game is available to pre-order now.

NFS Unbound launches this December for next-gen consoles and PC only

NFS Unbound, the latest iteration of EA's iconic racing franchise Need for Speed, builds upon the series' core DNA of street racing and takes the police chase in a new city called Lakeshore City, where the play's target is to earn enough cash to make their way to Lakeshore’s ultimate race, The Grand.

Players will be able to earn cash via in-game racing actions like drifting or out-running cops, or they can place side bets against other racers. after earning enough cash, players will be able to enter the weekly qualifiers and make their way to The Grand. The Need for Speed Heat featured a myriad of customerizations, and Unbound promises to build upon that with new additions such as diving effects.

The game also prominently features American rap artist Rakim Athelaston Mayers, who is professionally known as ASAP Rocky, along with his black and white Custom Mercedes 190E. ASAP Rocky and AWGE are leading the hip-hop soundtrack.

ASAP Rocky in Unbound (Image via EA)

Aside from the Standard Edition, the game includes a Palace Edition, which gives the players access to extra additional items including four custom cars, driving effects, decals, license plates, and more. Pre-ordering the title will also give players access to new driving effects, license places, artworks, as well as $150,000 Bank for multiplayer use.

all in all, NFS Unbound looks exciting and has certainly captured the community's attention before its upcoming release on December 2, 2022, for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam, EA App, and Epic Games Store.

