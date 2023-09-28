NHL 24 top 50 ratings confirmed

With NHL 24's global release coming up soon, EA Sports has released the top 50 ratings of the stars in this year's game. This is the first consolidated list of the 50 names who will have the highest starting overall when the game gets launched on all available platforms. While some of the ratings are more along the expected lines, there are a few surprising elements as well.
NHL 24 will aim to build upon the success of last year as EA Sports continues to build on the ice hockey simulator's legacy. Ratings are extremely important, considering they're determined by a given card's individual stats.
The higher the stats, the higher a player's overall rating of a player will be, and those with big numbers are the better ones to play with. Let's take a look at who has made it to this year's consolidated top 50 list, and there are plenty of fan favorites present.
NHL 24's Top 50 has some big stars combined with young talents
Connor McDavid will be the highest-rated player in NHL 24, with a starting overall of 97. In fact, he's certainly ahead of the rest, with the second-best overall being 95.
- Connor McDavid 97
- Cale Makar 95
- Leon Draisaitl 95
- Nathan MacKinnon 95
- David Pastrnak 95
- Matthew Tkachuk 94
- Roman Josi 94
- Nikita Kucherov 94
- Sidney Crosby 93
- Auston Matthews 93
- Mikko Rantanen 93
- Artemi Panarin 93
- Andrei Vasilevskiy 93
- Victor Hedman 93
- Elias Pettersson 92
- Ilya Sorokin 92
- Igor Shesterkin 92
- Jason Robertson 92
- Kirill Kaprizov 92
- Charlie McAvoy 92
- Aleksander Barkov 92
- Mitchell Marner 92
- Adam Fox 92
- Brayden Point 92
- Jack Hughes 91
- Rasmus Dahlin 91
- Tage Thompson 91
- Alex Ovechkin 91
- Erik Karlsson 91
- Brad Marchand 91
- Jack Eichel 91
- Connor Hellebuyck 91
- Quinn Hughes 90
- Miro Heiskanen 90
- Mika Zibanejad 90
- Sebastian Aho 90
- Dougie Hamilton 90
- Evgeni Malkin 90
- Steven Stamkos 90
- Mark Stone 90
- John Carlson 90
- Linus Ullmark 90
- Jake Oettinger 90
- Tim Stützle 89
- Juuse Saros 89
- Clayton Keller 89
- Andrei Svechnikov 89
- Johnny Gaudreau 89
- Brady Tkachuk 89
- William Nylander 89
Connor McDavid staking his claim to the top spot in NHL 24 isn't very surprising given his performances in the previous season. He will be once again the hot favorite of all players across both offline and Ultimate Team modes in NHL 24.