NHL 24 top 50 ratings confirmed

With NHL 24's global release coming up soon, EA Sports has released the top 50 ratings of the stars in this year's game. This is the first consolidated list of the 50 names who will have the highest starting overall when the game gets launched on all available platforms. While some of the ratings are more along the expected lines, there are a few surprising elements as well.

NHL 24 will aim to build upon the success of last year as EA Sports continues to build on the ice hockey simulator's legacy. Ratings are extremely important, considering they're determined by a given card's individual stats.

The higher the stats, the higher a player's overall rating of a player will be, and those with big numbers are the better ones to play with. Let's take a look at who has made it to this year's consolidated top 50 list, and there are plenty of fan favorites present.

NHL 24's Top 50 has some big stars combined with young talents

Connor McDavid will be the highest-rated player in NHL 24, with a starting overall of 97. In fact, he's certainly ahead of the rest, with the second-best overall being 95.

Connor McDavid 97

Cale Makar 95

Leon Draisaitl 95

Nathan MacKinnon 95

David Pastrnak 95

Matthew Tkachuk 94

Roman Josi 94

Nikita Kucherov 94

Sidney Crosby 93

Auston Matthews 93

Mikko Rantanen 93

Artemi Panarin 93

Andrei Vasilevskiy 93

Victor Hedman 93

Elias Pettersson 92

Ilya Sorokin 92

Igor Shesterkin 92

Jason Robertson 92

Kirill Kaprizov 92

Charlie McAvoy 92

Aleksander Barkov 92

Mitchell Marner 92

Adam Fox 92

Brayden Point 92

Jack Hughes 91

Rasmus Dahlin 91

Tage Thompson 91

Alex Ovechkin 91

Erik Karlsson 91

Brad Marchand 91

Jack Eichel 91

Connor Hellebuyck 91

Quinn Hughes 90

Miro Heiskanen 90

Mika Zibanejad 90

Sebastian Aho 90

Dougie Hamilton 90

Evgeni Malkin 90

Steven Stamkos 90

Mark Stone 90

John Carlson 90

Linus Ullmark 90

Jake Oettinger 90

Tim Stützle 89

Juuse Saros 89

Clayton Keller 89

Andrei Svechnikov 89

Johnny Gaudreau 89

Brady Tkachuk 89

William Nylander 89

Connor McDavid staking his claim to the top spot in NHL 24 isn't very surprising given his performances in the previous season. He will be once again the hot favorite of all players across both offline and Ultimate Team modes in NHL 24.