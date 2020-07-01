Nimo TV PUBG Mobile League Finals: Day 1 overall standings

Day 1 of the finals of the Nimo TV PUBG Mobile League saw Orange Rock dominate.

U Mumba Esports are second, followed by Fnatic in third place.

Nimo TV PUBG Mobile League finals Day 1

Nimo TV, a popular streaming platform in the Indian gaming community, has come up with its own tournament called the Nimo TV PUBG Mobile League (NPL), which boasts a 3,00,000 INR prize pool. Nimo TV hosts tournaments to help and promote gaming, and they also have contracts with many players for streaming.

The Nimo TV PUBG Mobile League started on 16th June, with teams divided into two pools. Pool A matches took place on 16th, 18th and 23rd June, while Pool B matches took place on 17th, 22nd and 24th June. The semifinals were then held on 29th and 30th June, with the teams that made the finals in action as the Nimo TV PUBG Mobile League Finals started on 1st July and will end on 2nd July.

Orange Rock star on Day 1 of the Nimo TV PUBG Mobile League

The first day of the Nimo TV PUBG Mobile League has concluded, with Orange Rock showing consistently dominant gameplay to notch three "winner winner chicken dinners" out of four matches. They lead the points table at the end of Day 1, and also lead the kills table.

Orange rock won the first match (Erangel) with 13 kills, with ScoutOP alone notching seven kills. The second match in Sanhok was again won by OR with five kills, and Fnatic came second with nine kills. The third match in Miramar saw OR complete a hat-trick of wins with 15 kills. The final match of Vikendi was won by Hyderabadi Boys with five kills.

Nimo TV PUBG Mobile League Day 1 overall standings

1. Orange Rock: 246 points, 3 WWCD

2. U Mumba Esports: 165 points

3. Fnatic: 157 points

4. Optimum Esports: 113 points

5. Hyderabadi Boys: 101 points, 1 WWCD

6. Megastars: 91 points

7. Antaryami (Nade): 87 points

8. Bind: 83 points

9. Team Insane Esports: 65 points

10. CG: 62 points

11. Dark Tangent: 58 points

12. SouL: 49 points

13. Team Tamilas: 43 points

14. Claw Seniors: 29 points

15. Marcos Gaming: 27 points

16. Synerge: 6 points

On Day 2 of the finals, teams will play four matches on each of the four maps, and the winner will be declared at the end of the day, i.e, 2nd July. The gap between OR in first and second-placed U Mumba is quite huge, so the question is if the latter, or any other team for that matter, can close the gap. Action resumes tomorrow at 12 PM IST live on Nimo TV.