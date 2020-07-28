Nimo TV PUBG Mobile League Pro Finals: Day 1 overall standings

The PUBG Mobile eSports scene in India is reaching newer heights as the days pass. Various organisations from across the globe are coming to India to establish their own roster.

Many streaming platforms are also giving an opportunity to the newer players to showcase their gaming skills.

The new live streaming platform, NIMO TV, has come up with its own tournament called 'NPL (Nimo TV PUBG Mobile League Pro)'. The tournament boasts a massive 200,000 INR prize pool.

Nimo TV PUBG Mobile League Pro Prize Pool :

The PUBG Mobile tournament started on 27th July with popular teams like Soul, Fnatic, Orange Rock, TSM, etc.

The first day of the tournament featured four matches that were played on Erangel, Sanhok, Miramar & Vikendi. Team Mayhem managed to win the Chicken Dinner in the first match on Erangel. The second match, on Sanhok, was won by Team Hype with four kills.

The third match, on Miramar, was won by Team Tamilas with ten kills and Team Element won the final game on Vikendi with 12 kills.

After the end of Day 1, Nova Godlike sits at the top of the leaderboard with 197 points, followed by Team Tamilas.

NPL PRO PUBG Mobile overall standings after Day 1

#1 NOVA GODLIKE- 197 POINTS

#2 TEAM TAMILAS- 152 POINTS

#3 HYPE- 137 POINTS

#4 ELEMENT- 135 POINTS

#5 TEAM MAYHEM- 105 POINTS

#6 TSM ENTITY- 102 POINTS

#7 MARCOS GAMING- 91 POINTS

#8 SYNERGE- 89 POINTS

#9 MEGASTARS- 81 POINTS

#10 HAILGOD- 74 POINTS

#11 AZTEC- 70 POINTS

#12 BLIND- 57 POINTS

#13 TEAM IND- 51 POINTS

#14 DC ELITE-49 POINTS

#15 HBX- 46 POINTS

#16 SOUL- 42 POINTS

#17 FNATIC- 40 POINTS

#18 100CC- 23 POINTS

#19 32STITCHZ- 21 POINTS

#20 ORANGE ROCK- 4 POINTS

PUBG Mobile fans can watch the live stream of the Nimo TV PUBG Mobile League Pro Finals on Nimo TV app.