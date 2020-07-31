Nimo TV PUBG Mobile League Pro Finals: Overall standings revealed

The PUBG Mobile eSports scene in India is reaching newer heights as the days pass. Various organizations from across the globe are coming to India to establish their own roster. Many streaming platforms are also giving an opportunity to the newer players to showcase their gaming skills.

The new live streaming platform, NIMO TV, has come up with its own tournament called 'NPL (Nimo TV PUBG Mobile League Pro)'. The tournament boasts a massive 200,000 INR prize pool.

The PUBG Mobile tournament started on 27th July with popular teams like Soul, Fnatic, Orange Rock, TSM, etc. It was a two-day event.

The second and last day of the tournament featured four matches that were played on Erangel, Sanhok, Miramar & Vikendi. Orange Rock Esports managed to win the Chicken Dinner in the first match on Erangel. The second match, on Sanhok, was again won by Orange Rock, with fifteen kills.

The third match, on Miramar, was won by Hyderabadi boys with twelve kills, while Team Ind won the final game on Vikendi with 13 kills.

Team Mayhem emerged as the champions of NPL Pro League. Team Nova Godlike, who were leading on Day 1, came 2nd. Team Element finished at the 3rd position.

Nimo TV PUBG Mobile League Pro Finals overall standings

#1 TEAM MAYHEM- 245 POINTS

#2 NOVA GODLIKE - 237 POINTS

#3 ELEMENT- 237 POINTS

#4 TSM ENTITY- 203 POINTS

#5 HAIL- 201 POINTS

#6 TEAM TAMILAS- 196 POINTS

#7 ORANGE ROCK- 186 POINTS

#8 HYPE- 179 POINTS

#9 MGZED - 172 POINTS

#10 SYNERGE- 150 POINTS

#11 MEGASTARS- 149 POINTS

#12 TEAM IND- 138 POINTS

#13 BLIND- 135 POINTS

#14 HB-134 POINTS

#15 32 STITCHES- 125 POINTS

#16 FNATIC - 101 POINTS

#17 100CC- 98 POINTS

#18 AZTECS- 95 POINTS

#19 DC ELITE- 92 POINTS

#20 SOUL- 60 POINTS

Nimo TV PUBG Mobile League prize pool distribution:

1st Place- 1,05,000 INR- TEAM MAYHEM

2nd Place- 45,000 INR- NOVA GODLIKE

3rd Place- 30,000 INR- ELEMENT ESPORTS