NIMO TV PUBG Mobile League Semi-Finals: Day 1 standings

Team SouL leads the standings with 205 points, followed closely by Orange Rock eSports.

NIMO TV PUBG Mobile League boasts a prize pool of 300,000 INR.

With the evolution of eSports in Indian PUBG Mobile ecosystem, the teams and players have been rising. Not only them, but also the eSports organizers, influencers and encouraging streaming platforms are starting to grow.

To maintain a healthy gaming scenario, the new live streaming platform NIMO TV has come up with its own tournament called 'NPL (Nimo TV PUBGM League)'. The tournament boasts a 300,000 INR prize pool.

The league started on 16th June with popular teams like Soul, Fnatic, Orange Rock, SynerGE, Megastars & 8-Bit.

In the first day of semi-finals, four matches were played on Erangel, Sanhok, Miramar & Vikendi. Orange Rock eSports managed to get themselves the chicken dinner in the first match with four kills on Erangel.

The 2nd match on Sanhok was very intense, and Team Fnatic won the match with 9 kills. Fan favourites Team Soul got 16 kills in the 3rd match, but couldn't win the chicken dinner as Team CG were already in a more prominent spot. Team CG won the match with 6 kills.

The last match proved to be a comeback match for Team Orange Rock. ORgill, the new addition to the team won his team the chicken dinner by doing an important 1v1 clutch during the final stage.

NIMO TV PUBG Mobile League Semi-finals: Day 1 overall standings

SOUL :- 205 POINTS ORANGE ROCK -188 POINTS FNATIC -183 POINTS OPTIMUM ESPORTS- 140 POINTS CG -114 POINTS MEGA STARS -82 POINTS DARK TANGENT -82 POINTS CLAW SENIORS- 79 POINTS SYNERGE -78 POINTS REVENGE ESPORTS /UMUMBA- 70 POINTS ANTARYAMI -63 POINTS BLIND- 53 POINTS NARCOS GAMING - 45 POINTS RPG -45 POINTS TEAM TAMILAS -41 POINTS MAYHAM - 41 POINTS TOO MUCH HYPE - 40 POINTS HYDERABADI BOYS - 32 POINTS TEAM INSANE - 31 POINTS TEAM ALPHA PACK - 27 POINTS TGW OFFICIAL - 27 POINTS 4KING - 23 POINTS BLUR - 21 POINTS KYRO ESPORTS - 21 POINTS

We're halfway into the journey to select the finalists. Today, 30th June is the final day of the semi-finals. Tune into Nimo TV to catch all the live PUBG Mobile action from 12 pm.