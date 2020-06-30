×
NIMO TV PUBG Mobile League Semi-Finals: Day 1 standings

  • Team SouL leads the standings with 205 points, followed closely by Orange Rock eSports.
  • NIMO TV PUBG Mobile League boasts a prize pool of 300,000 INR.
NIMO TV PUBG MOBILE LEAGUE
With the evolution of eSports in Indian PUBG Mobile ecosystem, the teams and players have been rising. Not only them, but also the eSports organizers, influencers and encouraging streaming platforms are starting to grow.

To maintain a healthy gaming scenario, the new live streaming platform NIMO TV has come up with its own tournament called 'NPL (Nimo TV PUBGM League)'. The tournament boasts a 300,000 INR prize pool.

The league started on 16th June with popular teams like Soul, Fnatic, Orange Rock, SynerGE, Megastars & 8-Bit.

In the first day of semi-finals, four matches were played on Erangel, Sanhok, Miramar & Vikendi. Orange Rock eSports managed to get themselves the chicken dinner in the first match with four kills on Erangel.

The 2nd match on Sanhok was very intense, and Team Fnatic won the match with 9 kills. Fan favourites Team Soul got 16 kills in the 3rd match, but couldn't win the chicken dinner as Team CG were already in a more prominent spot. Team CG won the match with 6 kills.

The last match proved to be a comeback match for Team Orange Rock. ORgill, the new addition to the team won his team the chicken dinner by doing an important 1v1 clutch during the final stage.

NIMO TV PUBG Mobile League Semi-finals: Day 1 overall standings

  1. SOUL :- 205 POINTS
  2. ORANGE ROCK -188 POINTS
  3. FNATIC -183 POINTS
  4. OPTIMUM ESPORTS- 140 POINTS
  5. CG -114 POINTS
  6. MEGA STARS -82 POINTS
  7. DARK TANGENT -82 POINTS
  8. CLAW SENIORS- 79 POINTS
  9. SYNERGE -78 POINTS
  10. REVENGE ESPORTS /UMUMBA- 70 POINTS
  11. ANTARYAMI -63 POINTS
  12. BLIND- 53 POINTS
  13. NARCOS GAMING - 45 POINTS
  14. RPG -45 POINTS
  15. TEAM TAMILAS -41 POINTS
  16. MAYHAM - 41 POINTS
  17. TOO MUCH HYPE - 40 POINTS
  18. HYDERABADI BOYS - 32 POINTS
  19. TEAM INSANE - 31 POINTS
  20. TEAM ALPHA PACK - 27 POINTS
  21. TGW OFFICIAL - 27 POINTS
  22. 4KING - 23 POINTS
  23. BLUR - 21 POINTS
  24. KYRO ESPORTS - 21 POINTS

We're halfway into the journey to select the finalists. Today, 30th June is the final day of the semi-finals. Tune into Nimo TV to catch all the live PUBG Mobile action from 12 pm.

Published 30 Jun 2020, 09:56 IST
PUBG Mobile Updates
