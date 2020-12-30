Ninja returns to his toxic ways when arguing with a 17-year old Valorant player

Tyler "Ninja" Blevins' toxic side was in full force over the weekend when he decided to trash-talk a 17-year-old Valorant player on his team.

The match in question took place over the weekend. Ninja was teamed up with a 17-year-old on his team who quickly began talking some smack to one of the biggest gamers in the world.

To defend himself and perhaps give his viewers a taste of the old days, Ninja decided to respond. The interaction can be seen in the Twitter clip below.

Toxic Ninja made a brief return this weekend in an argument with a 17 year old Radiant player in Valorant and it got HEATED pic.twitter.com/OWpt12Q7xM — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) December 30, 2020

The argument begins with the 17-year old player bashing Ninja's playstyle, and things simple escalate from there. The Twitch streamer started to lay into the young player, saying that he's trash and should "uninstall [Valorant]."

As the match progressed, so did the trash talking. Eventually, Ninja tells the 17-year old to "shut the **** up" when he starts mentioning Ninja's network and his wealth. It seems this comment rattled Ninja the most, as he stated that he would be trash-talking the player now or 10 years ago when he wasn't rich and famous.

The match eventually ended and the back-and-forth concluded, but viewers loved seeing the old toxic side of Ninja once again. However, some fans didn't like the streamer's attitude towards such a young player. Although Ninja didn't throw the first metaphorical punch, there are arguments for both sides.

Ninja gave up his toxic attitude after blowing up on Fortnite

Long-time viewers of Ninja will remember how his streams used to be. On games such as H1Z1: King of the Kill or PUBG, Ninja would absolutely lay into enemies with trash talk. He would call them all sorts of obscene names and even made gestures on camera; there was no limit to what the streamer would do.

However, when the gamer exploded onto the world scene in 2018 playing Fortnite, he decided to give up his toxic ways. Since his Twitch channel saw a massive influx of younger viewers, he thought it would be best to turn it into a family-friendly stream.

While the decision was commendable, many viewers missed the days of Ninja destroying enemies of all ages through the microphone. Luckily for those viewers, they received a pleasant surprise this past weekend when the streamer started trash-talking a 17-year-old Valorant player.