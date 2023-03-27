Nintendo announces The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the  Kingdom upcoming showcase: Date, timings and where to watch

After the massive success of 2017's The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, much anticipation has been ballooning for the upcoming successor. Thankfully, the Japanese game maker has announced a showcase entirely dedicated to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Airing on March 28, 2023, the livestream will feature 10 minutes of brand-new gameplay of the upcoming open-air adventure.

Given that the publisher has been silent on this topic for a few months now, fans wondered when they would hear more news. With the launch inching closer, it is no surprise that the developers are opening up further.

Here is all players need to know about the upcoming showcase for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The livestream will begin on March 28, 2023, at 7 am PT/ 10 am ET/7.30 pm IST/ 2 pm GMT. Players can check out the video when it goes live on the official Nintendo YouTube channel. Since it will be a 10-minute showcase, it is far shorter than the company's traditional Direct livestreams. This makes sense as it centers only on one game instead of multiple game announcements.

So far, fans have only had a glimpse of the new Hyrule through a couple of trailers; however, those have been story-centric. The upcoming highlight should showcase many new details, from improvements to visuals to new gameplay mechanics. We've already had a taste of the latter through trailers, such as new Sheikah Slate abilities and new vehicles. This new footage should also shed light on any UI changes, performance, quality of life changes, and more.

What is the game about?

With a vast open world begging for exploration, players can once again control Link in a new action-adventure entry to save the post-apocalyptic Hyrule from threat. As an evolution of the original, though, players should still expect the fundamentals to be similar. For those unaware, both Breath of the Wild and the upcoming Tears of the Kingdom are a stark departure from the standard Zelda formula.

This time around, the skies are available to soar through as well thanks to new flight and dive elements. New isles floating high above are waiting to be explored. How exactly did they come to be? How much more ambitious is The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom over the first game? All questions will soon be answered.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is set for release on May 12, 2023. It is slated for release exclusively on the Nintendo Switch hybrid console.

