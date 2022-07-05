"Nintendo is the Apple of gaming": Nintendo Switch users react to premium prices of older exclusives

The Nintendo Switch is a unique console that has a tremendous amount of popularity. Given its hybrid nature, players can seamlessly switch between smaller handheld capabilities and a larger screen, and can also enjoy famous titles like the different Pokemon and Zelda games, which are exclusive to the platform.

Unfortunately for buyers, Nintendo doesn't seem too keen to reduce the price of older games, which makes them less affordable.

It's the usual industry standard for developers to give greater incentives to older games to help them sell better. These usually refer to regular discounts and a reduction in the base price.

Unfortunately for Nintendo Switch owners, that's not the case, even with titles that were released nearly five years ago. Naturally, those who use Nintendo consoles are unhappy as they believe there should be some justification regarding the prices of older titles, even if they're exclusives.

Reddit community reacts to high prices of older Nintendo Switch exclusives

The main post was made by Reddit user u/longernohuman, who compared the prices of six exclusives of the PS4 and the Nintendo Switch. While the combined price of the six PS4 titles came to $110, six of them cost a player $340 on Switch. With both sets of games released around the same time, the pricing of the Nintendo exclusives does seem unreasonable.

The user posted a picture comparing the prices on the two systems (Image via u/longernohuman/Reedit)

While the console has loyal supporters, many have found severe problems with the pricing model Nintendo follows. One hardcore fan stated that the games have value, but the pricing model is very bad. The user also mentioned the poor discounts given during the sales and added that the base price of those games makes no sense.

The problem with Nintendo goes way beyond the base prices of older games as one player stated how things like PlayStation giving free games and the former's subscription service make it worse.

For one fan, the company has become incredibly anti-consumer with its practices in and out of the sphere of gaming.

Emulation has been a problem Nintendo is fighting against and some users think these kinds of poor practices is the biggest reason for the console getting hacked.

Unlike Xbox and PlayStation, Nintendo doesn't have a service like the PS Plus or the Game Pass. This basically means that players have to buy individual games on the Nintendo Switch, which costs them more in comparison.

One fan believes that the prices aren't reduced because even the older games and their add-ons keep selling well.

The higher pricing has resulted in a gamer buying selectively on the Nintendo Switch and having way more titles on the PlayStation.

One gamer referred to the fact that physical copies of the games keep rising in price so people just buy and store them.

Many fans also believed the higher prices were because the games didn't lose value. Whichever the case, the PlayStation and Xbox consoles are much more economical regarding gaming options. It remains to be seen if that becomes a factor in the years as the console wars spice up further.

