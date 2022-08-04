Nintendo Switch isn't getting a hardware refresh before March 2023

The Nintendo Switch is one of the best-selling consoles thus far, sitting at 111 million units sold thus far. It quickly caught up to the PlayStation 4's 116 million and left the Xbox One, whose current sales numbers remain unknown, in the dust. The portable/home console hybrid has seen several hardware refreshes, improving upon more minor aspects like the screen.

Takashi Mochizuki @6d6f636869 Nikkei: there will be no new Nintendo hardware this fiscal year, which ends in March 2023. Not immediately clear whether that part of the article is from Nikkei's own reporting or what Nintendo President, who Nikkei interviewed for the story, said. nikkei.com/article/DGXZQO… Nikkei: there will be no new Nintendo hardware this fiscal year, which ends in March 2023. Not immediately clear whether that part of the article is from Nikkei's own reporting or what Nintendo President, who Nikkei interviewed for the story, said. nikkei.com/article/DGXZQO…

However, given that the core Tegra X1 SOC (system on a chip) at the heart of the device is close to seven years old, fans have been anticipating a new model akin to the PlayStation 4 Pro or Xbox One X.

It seems like they might need to wait some more, according to a report from Japanese site Nikkei. The Japanese gaming giant seems to have no intentions of releasing another model for the next fiscal year - which lasts until March 2023.

This news might be disappointing to some Nintendo Switch fans

Nintendo of America @NintendoAmerica



ninten.do/6013nVDyv #NintendoSwitch (OLED model) offers another option for you to choose how you want to play the platform’s vast library of games. Check the website to learn more about each of the three systems and choose the right one for you. #NintendoSwitch (OLED model) offers another option for you to choose how you want to play the platform’s vast library of games. Check the website to learn more about each of the three systems and choose the right one for you. ninten.do/6013nVDyv https://t.co/gHv20ZclxW

Nintendo CEO Shuntaro Furukawa elaborated on their hardware production situation:

"Normally, it would stockpile inventory in the summer to be ready for the end of the year, when it is at its peak. This summer we have not been able to produce as much as in previous years. Even if we can produce the volume we want I'm not optimistic that we will be able to sell it all"

This statement suggests that the company might produce fewer Nintendo Switch consoles than intended due to current part shortages. As such, it leaves them in no position to make a new model either.

There have been rumors since 2020 about a "Pro" model that boasts more powerful hardware. Given the aging Nintendo Switch hardware, an upgrade is needed for continued future support from various third-party publishers.

Significantly, since their games are also advancing from a technical standpoint, considering the massive variety and legitimacy of the sources that have suggested a new and stronger model proves this is not just a fluke as many gamers would think.

Even if not until 2023, there is a new revision. But it does not look like we will find out about it soon.

So far, the Nintendo Switch has had the following refreshes:

Version 2

Lite

OLED

Version 2 featured a more efficient variant of the Tegra X1 codenamed "Mariko." This refreshed chipset made it into the Lite and OLED as well. The former is a portable only unit that cannot:

detach its controllers since there are no Joycons (however, they can be paired to the device if desired)

be docked to the TV due to a lack of appropriate port

OLED, meanwhile, is a slightly larger and more premium version of the Switch with new enhancements like twice the storage. But most notably, it features a vibrant 7-inch OLED screen.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far