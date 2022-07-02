Nintendo Switch Online adds 4 new SEGA Genesis games for July 2022

The Nintendo Switch Online service allows subscribers to access a catalog of amazing retro games from one of the golden ages of gaming. With a lineup spanning NES, Super NES, Nintendo 64, and SEGA Genesis titles, there is a lot for fans to pick up and play.
Four new Genesis titles are now being added, further bolstering the lineup of golden oldies. Thy additions are Comix Zone, Target Earth, Zero Wing, and MEGA MAN: THE WILY WARS.
Some of these are underrated, while others are relatively well known. But are they worth checking out?
These SEGA Genesis titles will make Nintendo Switch Online more fun
1) Comix Zone
One of the most popular SEGA Genesis games, Comix Zone, sees protagonist Sketch trapped in his own comic by a mutant. This results in a challenging beat 'em up with puzzle elements.
The key highlight is the vibrant art style that takes after comic book panels, including elements like screen transitions and dialogue.
2) Target Earth
Also called Assault Suit Leynos, Target Earth is a sidescroller run & gun title. It occurs in 2201 as humanity is threatened by a cyborg race from space.
As Rex, users will traverse many different levels, avoid opposing fire and bring down enemies using a variety of weapons.
3) Zero Wing
The iconic game that spawned the "All your base are belong to us" meme, Zero Wing is a shoot-em-up game (or shmup). The poor localization effort aside, this sci-fi sidescroller sees players traverse a spaceship and take down hordes of foes.
It brings to mind similar games of that era, like Gradius and R-Type.
4) MEGA MAN: THE WILY WARS
Contrary to what the name might suggest, MEGA MAN: THE WILY WARS is not a new entry in the acclaimed action-platformer series. Rather, it is a remake of Capcom's first three Mega Man titles released on the NES (or Nintendo Entertainment System) console.
A new mode called Wily Tower is unlocked upon beating all three games and features new boss fights to face.
What other games does Nintendo Switch Online offer?
The SEGA Genesis is the only third-party console library available on the service. For Big N's first and third-party experience, gamers might want to look at the NES, Super NES, and N64 lineups.
Here are some of the best titles to try out under each system:
NES
- Super Mario Bros 3
- Blaster Master
- Earthbound Beginnings
SNES
- The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past
- Super Metroid
- Super Mario World 2: Yoshi's Island
N64
- The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
- Banjo-Kazooie
- Pokemon Snap
NSO subscribers can also get access to unique perks, including DLCs for the following games:
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - Booster Course Pass
- Animal Crossing: New Leaf - Happy Home Paradise
- Splatoon 2 - Octo Expansion
Readers must act quickly to the new titles onto their gadgets, while the above offerings will keep them busy for days.