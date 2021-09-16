Nintendo Switch update adds Bluetooth feature for wireless audio in Animal Crossing: New Horizons and other titles

The Nintendo Switch is one of the most popular consoles in the world right now, since players can play fan-favorite titles like Animal Crossing: New Horizons and several other Nintendo exclusives on it. In the latest update to the console that was added on September 14, 2021, Nintendo has finally introduced the long-awaited Bluetooth audio feature to the Switch.

Nintendo of America @NintendoAmerica



For more information, including restrictions on some features while using Bluetooth Audio, please visit the support page: The latest #NintendoSwitch update is now available, including the ability to pair Bluetooth devices for audio output.For more information, including restrictions on some features while using Bluetooth Audio, please visit the support page: en-americas-support.nintendo.com/app/answers/de… The latest #NintendoSwitch update is now available, including the ability to pair Bluetooth devices for audio output.



For more information, including restrictions on some features while using Bluetooth Audio, please visit the support page: en-americas-support.nintendo.com/app/answers/de… https://t.co/6J5xcDl5kU

This is a ground-breaking feature that has finally been added to the Nintendo Switch, allowing players to enjoy wireless audio on Bluetooth devices for their favorite titles like Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Nintendo Switch's new Bluetooth feature allows wireless audio

The official patch notes for Version 13.0.0 of the Nintendo Switch System Update mentioned the Bluetooth update. The official patch notes read as follows:

Bluetooth® audio support was added.

Headphones, earbuds, speakers, and other audio devices that connect with Bluetooth can now be paired with Nintendo Switch family systems for audio output.

Bluetooth microphones are not supported. Up to two compatible wireless controllers can be connected to the system while using Bluetooth audio.

Bluetooth audio cannot be used while local wireless communication is active.

Depending on the Bluetooth audio device, there may be some audio delay.

For more information, see How to Pair and Manage Bluetooth Audio Devices.

As of right now, there are a few specific wireless devices that can be paired successfully with the Nintendo Switch, namely, Apple Airpods, Samsung Galaxy Buds, and Google Pixel Buds. However, future updates may definitely introduce compatibility with more devices.

How to connect Bluetooth audio devices with Nintendo Switch

It is quite simple to connect Bluetooth audio devices with the Nintendo Switch. Players only have to follow these simple instructions.

Go to the Bluetooth Audio menu in the Nintendo Switch's settings.

Select Pair device.

Make sure your device is in pairing mode, and once you spot your device in the list, select it.

Your audio device is now connected to your Nintendo Switch.

For clearer and more detailed instructions, head over to the official Nintendo blog which explains the procedure to connect Bluetooth audio devices with a Nintendo Switch.

The Bluetooth feature is something that should have been added to the console a long time ago, and many in the community are relieved now that their prayers have finally been answered.

Also Read

However, it is certainly better late than never, so players can now enjoy wireless audio while playing their favorite titles on their Nintendo Switch by simply connecting the two via Bluetooth.

Loving the new Genshin Impact update? Follow Sportskeeda Genshin Impact Twitter handle for more!

Edited by Atul S