No BGMI iOS pre-registration required; download directly available on App Store

Battleground Mobile India (BGMI) was launched on the Android platform about a month ago. However, Krafton did not announce the iOS version, leaving players impatiently awaiting its release.

The developers had hinted at it for a few weeks via various social media posts, and the much-awaited day is finally here. Krafton released BGMI on the Apple App Store today, i.e., 18 August.

Users can go ahead and download it on their iOS devices to relish Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI).

Players can download BGMi directly from Apple Store without any pre-registration

Battlegrounds Mobile India on the Apple App Store (Image via Apple App Store)

Unlike the Android release of Battlegrounds Mobile India, there is no pre-registration phase for the iOS version. The game's download option has been made available directly. Players can head to the Apple App Store using this link.

The game's size is 1.9 GB, and users need to ensure they have sufficient storage space on their devices.

Stated below are the specific requirements for BGMI on iOS:

Battlegrounds Mobile India's minimum requirements on the Apple App Store (Image via Apple App Store)

iPhone

iOS 11.0 or later.

iPad

iPadOS 11.0 or later.

Maintenance on authentication system of iOS version is complete (Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India)

Earlier today, the developers had posted the following announcement on the website:

"A maintenance on authentication system of iOS version will be carried out as follows. Accounts linked with Apple ID will not be able to log in during the maintenance."

It began around 6.30 am IST and came was completed by about 8.30 am IST. The developers have updated the announcement, and it now reads:

"We would like to inform you that login with Apple ID is now available. We will continue to provide you a pleasant gaming environment."

Milestone rewards

The Galaxy Messenger Set (Image via BGMI)

Krafton announced specific milestone rewards for BGMI earlier this month in terms of downloads. These were as follows: 48 million, 49 million, and 50 million.

Players surpassed all of these numbers in less than two weeks. Thus, rewards for the same have been released, including the permanent Galaxy Messenger Set and multiple coupon scraps. The set will be available for redemption for over a month.

Edited by Ravi Iyer