No Man's Sky patch 4.12 official notes: Addresses building bugs, fixes console issues and more

Hello Games recently introduced the Fractal update to No Man's Sky, continuing their tradition of providing major expansions and updates free of cost to the players of their action-adventure space exploration title. The latest patch 4.12 addresses a number of bugs and issues that players have been facing in-game since the Fractal update.

With patch 4.1 bringing the Fractal update to No Man's Sky, players were introduced to the Utopia Expedition where they are slated to work for the Utopia Foundation. The organization is reportedly attempting to "rebuild the planets of an abandoned solar system."

Other than the expedition and its bountiful rewards, patch 4.1 also added a new Catalogue section, complete support for PSVR 2, Nexus missions for Nintendo Switch and plenty more. Patch 4.12 brings broad-spectrum fixes to a number of bugs and issues, including a variety of console problems that have been affecting gameplay.

Without further ado, here are the complete official patch notes for 4.12 in No Man's Sky.

No Man's Sky Fractal update 4.12 official notes

Bug fixes

Fixed an issue that caused bases built next to some building types to become buried in the ground.

Fixed an issue that prevented recolouring of portable base building objects constructed outside of a base.

Fixed an issue that caused ship cockpit screens to flicker.

Fixed an issue that caused the Galactic Trade Room on freighters to be non-interactable.

Fixed an issue that allowed cursor or stick sensitivity to be set to 0, preventing cursor use.

Fixed a bug that caused farmable plants to appear in the wrong visual state.

Fixed an issue that caused ByteBeat recordings to fail to save correctly.

Fixed an issue that prevented Featured Bases from being available to PSVR2 players.

The volume of the VR wrist projector’s opening sound effect has been reduced.

Fixed a hang that could occur when exiting an Exocraft in VR.

Fixed an issue that prevented terrain tessellation detail from being rendered on PlayStation 5.

Fixed an issue that prevented controller vibration from functioning correctly on PlayStation 5.

Fixed a PlayStation 5 issue that could cause graphical corruption during warp.

Fixed an issue with sky rendering on Xbox One.

Fixed an issue that prevented system language selection from working correctly.

Fixed a number of issues that could cause stuttering.

Fixed an issue that caused some metadata used by mods to be stripped.

Fixed an issue that could prevent discoveries from showing.

Fixed an issue that could prevent expedition data from being successfully downloaded.

Fixed an issue that could cause incorrect discovery counts to be reported for discovery-based expedition milestones.

Fixed a number of network connectivity issues.

Fixed a crash that could occur when playing with a controller on Linux OS.

Fixed a crash on boot that could affect PC players with integrated/multiple GPUs.

Fixed a crash related to derelict freighter procedural generation.

Fixed a number of rendering-related crashes.

Fixed a number of crashes related to multiplayer.

Fixed a rare crashed related to planet rendering.

The official blog post for patch 4.12 thanks No Man's Sky players for playing the Fractal Update and sharing the issues they encountered in-game. Hello Games assured No Man's Sky players that they are assessing all the feedback they get and will continue to address and resolve further issues in similar patches and updates.

If they face any hiccups during their time in No Man's Sky, interlopers can submit a bug report to let the developers know about the same.

