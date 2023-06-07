No Man's Sky patch 4.30 official notes: Expedition 10 Singularity, gameplay fixes, and more

Like clockwork, Hello Games has arrived with another new set of exciting content for No Man's Sky players all around the world. Coming hot on the wheels of last week's release on Mac platform, the latest update sees the addition of Expedition Ten: Singularity to the popular space exploration title. As is the case with this game mode, there's plenty of unique rewards that players will be able to earn upon completing objectives.

With that said, read on to find the official patch notes for update 4.30 in No Man's Sky. Apart from the latest Expedition, it also contains a number of fixes and improvements.

No Man's Sky update 4.30 official patch notes

Expedition 10, SINGULARITY, will begin shortly, and will run for approximately five weeks.

The expedition sees players work alone and as a community to solve the mystery of the damaged Autophage heads found abandoned at harmonic camps in No Man's Sky.

Rewards for uncovering the mystery and assembling your very own mechanical Construct include a set of unique posters; new jetpack and freighter engine trail customisations; buildable Atlantideum crystals for your base; an exclusive new helmet customisation; and an entire Construct visual customisation set.

A layer of more hidden clues exists for players who are willing to hunt them out…

PC VR players can now use the virtual keyboard to name discoveries (and other nameable items).

Fixed an issue that caused the third-person camera pitch to be reset after using the Analysis Visor – pitch will now remain consistent as players switch between modes.

Players who enable auto-follow for the third person camera will now benefit from this setting in the Space Anomaly and aboard Space Stations, as well as on planets.

The starship’s autopilot will now prevent players from crashing into various space points of interest while engaged on the starship communicator.

Fixed an issue that prevented some flash-to-white screen fades from respecting the setting that disabled them.

Upgrades to the Neutron Cannon have received an increase in their damage bonus, and a large increase to their charging time reduction.

Fixed an issue that could allow corrupted Sentinel drones to chain heal each other in a circle.

Corrupted Sentinel drones now have a cooldown on healing that is triggered if they are damaged mid-heal.

Fixed a crash on PC related to memory trampling in No Man's Sky.

Fixed a number of memory-related crashes on Xbox platforms.

Introduced a significant load-time optimisation for PlayStation platforms.

Fixed an issue that could cause players to appear in the wrong system after leaving a multiplayer session and then immediately rejoining it in No Man's Sky.

Fixed a rare issue that could cause missions that send players to visit an NPC specialist in their base to choose the wrong base.

Fixed a rare issue that could prevent the completion of puzzles within harmonic camps if another player in their session had completed them first.

Fixed an issue that caused one of the glyphs in the harmonic camp puzzles to always be 9.

Fixed a number of issues that could cause the Target Sweep to claim there was no mission target, or that the target was too distant, when this was not the cause.

Fixed an issue that caused the planetary section of the lightweight Creative Mode tutorial to be skipped.

Fixed an issue that prevented dissonant worlds from being correctly labelled when using the starship scanner on more relaxed difficulty settings.

Fixed an issue that could cause the wrong technology name and/or icon to be used in tip text after changing ship.

Sentinel Interceptors now require Crystalised Hearts rather than Quad Servos to repair their hyperdrive in No Man's Sky.

A large number of improvements have been made to the clarity of tips and icons for the automatically generated technology pinning guidance.

If a mission is currently requesting the installation of a piece of technology, that item will now appear as the first item in the list of available techs.

Fixed an issue that could make it difficult to interact with the terminal for Nada’s simulation aboard the Space Anomaly.

Fixed a controls issue that could cause the starship to land when scrolling through the quick menu in No Man's Sky.

Fixed a number of graphical issues with shadows in the starship cockpit on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 in No Man's Sky.

Fixed an issue that caused a number of particle effects to be missing on PC.

Fixed an issue that could prevent screenspace reflections and other similar effects from rendering correctly.

Fixed a number of graphical issues with capes when using FSR2.

Fixed an issue that prevented the player’s head from casting a shadow in VR when full body was enabled in No Man's Sky.

Fixed a minor graphical issue that could cause laser impact effects to be the wrong colour.

Fixed an issue that could cause a red effect to appear in one eye only during the boot screen when using PSVR on PlayStation 4.

Introduced a number of improvements to quick menu usage in VR, making it easier & more precise to use.

Fixed a VR issue that could cause players to be treating as pointing at the quick menu, when in reality their hand was in front of the menu.

Fixed an issue that stopped players from moving in VR if they pointed at their wrist with the point to move setting enabled in No Man's Sky.

Fixed an issue that could cause the “Out of Bounds” VR message to remain on-screen if players reset their view while the main menu was open.

Fixed an inconsistency in the use of upper/lower case in the friend request popup.

Fixed an issue that caused the weapon charge/ammo percentage in the HUD to drop the % symbol.

Fixed a rare issue that could cause some customisation options to be unavailable in the Appearance Modifier UI in No Man's Sky.

Fixed a number of issues that could cause items within the crafting tree to be highlighted when they were not available for crafting.

Fixed an issue that caused the incorrect “Back” prompt to be used for the base building parts menu.

Fixed an issue that could cause incorrect tooltips to be displayed when using the Terrain Manipulator’s “Create” mode.

The clarity of expedition milestone objectives displayed in their popup has been improved.

Fixed an issue that caused the guidance for Quad Servos to be displayed when requesting guidance on locating Crystalised Hearts in No Man's Sky.

Fixed an issue that caused some starship communicator messages to linger incorrectly after a save/load.

Fixed an issue that caused the tip related to derelict freighter emergency signal scanners to become stuck on screen if the player deleted the signal scanner in No Man's Sky.

