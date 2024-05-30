No Man's Sky update 4.70: Patch notes revealed

No Man's Sky update 4.70 is the latest major content arriving in-game, with Hello Games releasing the Adrift expedition, memory usage optimizations, and fixes. Its patch notes provide players with a sneak peek into the various changes brought to the game.

Adrift is the 13th expedition overall, taking players into an empty universe where there are no lifeforms - "no aliens, no operational space stations, none of the usual network of shops and buildings." The challenge is to survive there.

Read on to find the full patch notes of No Man's Sky update 4.70.

No Man's Sky update 4.70 patch notes

Adrift Expedition (Image via Hello Games)

The full patch notes for No Man's Sky update 4.70 are as follows:

Expedition Thirteen, Adrift, will begin shortly and run for approximately seven weeks.

During the expedition, every star system has become abandoned, removing all NPCs, all active starships, and destroying system economies.

A number of other gameplay changes have been made to reflect the strange nature of this universe, including to gameplay events, to player communications, and to the distribution of various hostile entities.

Rewards include new posters, decals, and titles; a set of starship wreckage base building parts; a vile and gnawing companion; a unique cursed frigate; several new starship customization options; and the exclusive Iron Vulture hauler.

Introduced a number of significant memory usage optimizations.

Fixed an issue that caused base parts to pop in after loading.

Improved the speech audio of the Assembled Construct on the Space Anomaly..

Improved the audio for planetary titan worms.

Fixed an issue that could prevent the Space Anomaly from playing its warp-in effects.

Significantly improved the visual effects around the Space Anomaly’s Prime Terminal.

Fixed an issue that caused distorted Travellers to pop in when interacting with Unknown Graves.

Fixed an issue that could cause the crafting page to use incorrect text when attempting to build an object while lacking sufficient resources.

Fixed an issue that allowed markers belonging to separate resources to be merged together when part of the same clump.

Fixed a rare issue that could allow damaged technology to appear in the list of refinable items.

Planets with synthetic or robotic creatures will now report this information in the “Fauna” category of their data readout.

The purchase UI screen has been tweaked to improve clarity when the current item is unaffordable.

Adrift in the new empty universe (Image via Hello Games)

Fixed a number of rare issues where incorrect rewards were listed in the UI or in the interaction prompt.

Fixed an issue that prevented the Atlas Path from appearing in the Collected Knowledge section of the catalog.

Fixed some misleading mission instructions in the They Who Returned mission while in an uninhabitable star system.

Fixed a number of rare mission blockers that could occur while reloading a save in the middle of space combat.

Fixed a number of rare blockers in A Trace Metal related to Tethys’ interactions.

Added a catalog guidance mission for Atlantideum.

Improved mission text clarity in the event that a player travels a significant distance away from their current mission target.

Fixed a rare issue that could add an “ON PLANET” label to the Atlas Station’s marker.

Fixed a number of minor text issues.

Keep an eye out on our No Man's Sky coverage to learn more about the new Adrift expedition.

