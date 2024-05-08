"No way you can say this!": Asmongold reacts to Helldivers 2 community manager allegedly getting fired after PSN account linking fiasco

Twitch star Zack "Asmongold" reacted to the Discord community manager of Helldivers 2 allegedly being fired after indirectly asking community members to review bomb the game. The community manager, named Spitz, initially spoke in defense of the move by Sony Interactive to make Steam and PlayStation Network account linking a compulsory process for the Helldivers 2 playerbase.

Spitz also added that the community members could "change" their reviews on Steam. He implied that "making their displeasure known" by refunding and reviewing would give the company behind Helldivers 2, Arrowhead Game Studios, greater leverage in the discussions with Sony.

He also mentioned that Sony does not read the Discord communications, hence the candor in speaking to the playerbase.

Reacting to this in a stream, Asmongold was left astonished and stated that this way of communicating was going to get the manager "cooked," which eventually came true as the latter reportedly got fired. The creator stated:

"Bro, there's no way, that you could say this! There's no way that you can say downvote the game so Sony lets us do what we want. Oh my god, this guy's about to get cooked."

"I respect it, yes": Asmongold reacts as Helldivers 2 Discord manager allegedly gets fired for asking players to negatively review the game

The community manager, Spitz, had initially called out members of the fanbase, stating that they could find "120 seconds" of their time to sign up for the linking process.

Furthermore, Spitz replied to a server member asking to "backpedal" on the account linking decision, stating that he thought players were "refunding and leaving." Many members of the game's Discord community were not impressed by the communication, with some considering it to be inflammatory.

Responses made by the community manager (Image via Asmongold Clips/YouTube and r/Helldivers/Reddit))

However, as Asmongold noted, the manager then seemed to become aware of the issues being faced by players belonging to countries where PSN accounts could not be made, rendering the game potentially unplayable for many.

Thus, Spitz suggested to community members that they should engage in refunds and reviews to give the creators of the game "more pull" in the ongoing discussions with Sony. He further stated that the developer team was on the players' side in the tussle.

After the account linking requirement was removed, the Discord manager said he knew the "risks" that came with asking players to refund and review the game and that he still stood by his decision, as it was his responsibility to "represent the community."

Asmongold seemed impressed by Spitz, and commended his actions, calling him "pivotal." He stated:

"Spitz played a very pivotal role by explicitly saying that giving negative reviews and sh**ting on the game will give them more leverage against Sony. He said, what as far as I know, nobody ever has said about any game in terms of their relationship with the publisher ever, and he risked his job for that. I think we should respect that... I respect it, yes."

Recent reviews for Helldivers 2 on Steam have been marked "Mostly Negative" following the fiasco, as only 69 countries could make a PSN account, rendering the rest of the game's fanbase unable to play the game in case the now-revoked decision was to be carried out entirely.